Shocking video shows thug volleying man’s head amidst street fight

A SHOCKING video shows a vile thug brutally volleying a defenseless man in the head amidst a savage street fight.

The horrifying video, seemingly taken over the weekend captured a group of roughly twelve men involved in a vicious fist fight on North John Street, Liverpool.

In the clip, multiple men can be seen attempting to lash each other with their fists.

In the commotion, one man dressed in a black shirt wrestles another man, wearing a beige Stone Island jumper, to the ground, pinning him down by the neck.

Whilst another male attempts to pull the man in the black top away, a vicious yob with blond hair enters the scene and ruthlessly kicks the defenseless man’s head with full force.

As his foot collides, the vulnerable man’s head jolts violently to the left before he is left lying unconscious on the wet pavement.

After the horrific attack, the filmer can be heard saying: “Nah f*** that.”

Attempting to help his partially unconscious friend, one person tries to lift him from the ground, but his legs cannot hold himself up.

Twitter user @LesleyField5, who seemingly recorded the footage, shared the clip to social media on Monday, writing: “See that at 27seconds in, that’s how easy it is to kill someone.

“It’s a scary world out there for kids growing up wanting to go out for a night in town.”

The post has now collected over 5,000 likes with more than 1,000 retweets and 300 comments from users who were horrified by the video.

@Ste131274 asked: “Why do people feel the need to scrap on a night out?”

@Gwedlid wrote: “I hope the lad is ok. That’s disgusting, hopefully the police are able to find him, he’ll go down for that no problem.

@JoeBlue202 said: “I hate that, I know a lad who was in a fight in town, he banged his head and now lives in a wheelchair and requires around the clock care.

@matt8284 commented: “There are few things that make me more angry than seeing someone get kicked in the head.

“There was absolutely no reason why that needed to happen.

“The lad was on the floor and out of the game. That kick was cowardly and deserving of a long prison sentence.”

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police today (THU) revealed they did not receive a report of the incident.