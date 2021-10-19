You can join a virtual tour around the home of one of Scotland’s best loved whiskies in a new episode of MTV Cribs.

Guided by Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, this short video provides an exclusive behind the scenes look at the original Speyside single malt, The Glenlivet.

Set against the idyllic backdrop of Speyside hills, the distillery’s unique heritage is gradually uncovered, from the man you started it all up to the modern innovations in flavour.

Featuring interiors built by local artisans, an interactive barley field, of course, the Still Room, Iain reveals “sorcery at its finest”.

Hearing from Master Distiller, Alan Winchester, and meeting other expert staff en route, Iain learns about the brand’s heritage and what the “angel’s share” really is.

Showing off the results of extensive renovations, the brand is brought to life with a touch of humour.

Rounding off in a kitchen, Iain finds a fridge lined with The Glenlivet Capsule Collection – a series of edible capsules for a unique whisky drinking experience.

Comedian Iain Stirling described the experience as an “absolute honour”.

He said: “It is such a beautiful place, so rich in history and Scottish charm, that I just had to invite MTV Cribs to check it out.

“From start to finish, the distillery takes you on an adventure into the mystery and intrigue that shrouds the original Speyside single malt.

“Whether you’re an enthusiast like me or new to the category, The Glenlivet Visitor Centre is a whole new way to experience whisky.”

Miriam Eceolaza, Director of Global Marketing at The Glenlivet said: “MTV Cribs holds a lot of nostalgia for many, not only showcasing some of the most enviable properties around the world, it helped introduce the celebrity genre that shapes media today.

“Similarly, The Glenlivet is known for also breaking with tradition, setting new standards, and leading by example. So, of course we had to invite MTV to Speyside to add The Glenlivet’s new Visitor Experience to sit alongside the MTV Cribs’ extensive portfolio of famed celebrity houses.”

The episode is available to watch here and more information on The Glenlivet Capsule Collection, which can be tried during ‘The Archive’ tour can be viewed here.