AN interactive map is helping residents and visitors discover more about sustainability in one of Scotland’s biggest cities.

Providing personalised walking routes to key sites, the Sustainable Glasgow Storymap has been launched by Glasgow City Council ahead of Cop26.

The Conference of the People, or Cop26, will see world leaders gather in the city to discuss the next steps in addressing climate change and other environmental issues.

This interactive map will guide users on a tour of places which are helping Glasgow strive to reach its ambition of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Highlighting sustainability projects and green events, points of interest range from smart canals to interactive performance venues.

With routes that can be picked up at any point across the city, many of the places along the trail are part of the Sustainable Glasgow partnership.

Sustainable Glasgow are actively encouraging businesses to adapt their practices and improve their sustainability to meet the net zero goal.

All of the projects listed will relate to the Cop26 presidency themes, with the selection growing throughout and beyond the dates of the conference.

These themes form the basis for a two week programme, beginning on October 31, with further information available here.

Amongst other features, which include electric vehicle charging stations and a bus stop living roof, the map includes a pop-up venues along the River Clyde.

During the conference, this will host both local and global organisations, showcasing displays and performances on how we can respond to the climate emergency.

Named the Sustainable Glasgow Landing, more information on the upcoming activities to be held can be accessed here.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council said: “This exciting Storymap will allow locals and visitors alike to enjoy all that our city has to offer during COP26.

“The work of the Sustainable Glasgow partnership will play a crucial role in achieving our climate ambitions and I’m delighted to see the Storymap showcasing the variety and depth of the initiatives in development across the whole of Glasgow as we look to reach net-zero carbon by 2030.

“We are proud of what we have achieved to date and look to showcase all that is still to come to ensure our “Dear Green Place” is ready to adapt to the climate crisis which remains a global, national and local priority.”

To explore the Sustainable Glasgow Storymap and personalise your own walking trail, click here.