LAW firm Thorntons have hired five new solicitors in what they say is a signal of continuing growth and expansion.

Among the new appointments are legal directors Karen Cornwell, in dispute resolution and claims and Ruth Pyatt in wills, trusts and succession planning.

Both directors will be based in Thorntons’ Dundee office.

Karen said: “I am delighted to have joined Thorntons.

“The dispute resolution and claims team provides an interesting, varied, quality case load and I’m particularly looking forward to working alongside talented colleagues.

“Whilst I will be primarily based between my home in Elie [Fife] and our Dundee office, I will also have the opportunity to work out of our other offices including our locations in St Andrews, Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Corporate solicitor Aadil Anwar will also be based in the Dundee office, while corporate solicitor Sabihah Ahmed and Andrew Wallace, an associate in the employment team, will work primarily from Thorntons’ Edinburgh location.

Colin Graham, chair at Thorntons, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome these five brilliant solicitors to Thorntons as we continue to grow our client list and expand our team in a number of areas of legal practice.

“It’s also great to note the variety of legal expertise our new directors, associates and solicitors are bringing with them.

“We look forward to introducing our new colleagues to our clients.”