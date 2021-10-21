Ayr residents call for no fireworks after being left on edge by loud noises

Residents and locals in the Kincaidston area have backed calls for people to refrain from setting off fireworks near Gorse Park following the incident on Monday night.

A family of four are currently in hospital after their home was completely destroyed by the suspected gas explosion.

Local resident Gemma McMillan took to Facebook yesterday urging people around the area to stop and think about setting off any fireworks.

She said herself and many others are on edge over “every loud noise” they hear and that children from the area are also still scared and affected.

Her post was backed by locals who agreed with the proposal.

Gemma wrote: “To Kincaidston and surrounding areas.

“With Bonfire night fast approaching, could everyone please stop and take a wee think about the people of Kincaidston especially the kids and elderly.

“I know how much people love doing fireworks (myself included) but after what’s happened here on Monday night we are all so on edge about every loud noise we hear.

“Many kids have been very affected with what has happened and are very scared!

“Please try and keep them as far away from here as possible.

“Please share to help our people.”

The post has been shared over 1,000 times and gained over 200 likes and dozens of comments.

Carol Saunders said: “I totally agree. I’ve said this already today. I was wondering what the noise of a wheelie bin was last night.

“Please everyone, refrain from setting off fireworks this year. Show your support for our community.”

Gareth Clarke wrote: “I was thinking this yesterday, I live in the flats in Gorse Park and any noise outside sets me off again”

Bethany MacDonald commented: “Yes, someone slammed a car door outside and it made me jump out of my skin. Agreed.”

Isabelle Young said: “My mum’s not slept properly since it happened, any noise and she’s shaking.”

Derek Gray added: “Well said Gemma, we live in the flats as well.”

The house explosion in the area happened around 19:10 on Monday evening and left a family of four hospitalised and in serious condition.

The family’s home was completely destroyed while up to 35 other houses were damaged or strewn with debris from the blast.

Dozens of families have been evacuated and spent three nights out of their homes, with some unsure as to when they’ll be allowed to return.

Police Scotland have said it is too early to determine whether the explosion had been caused by gas, whilst engineers from Scottish Gas Networks remained on-scene on Wednesday.