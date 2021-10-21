Family brand invests in future after record chocolate sales

ONE of Scotland’s top food brands is re-launching their chocolate range with new look packaging to build on the success of its best ever year of chocolate sales.

Mackie’s of Scotland have recorded over 700,000 chocolate bar sales so far this year which resulted in an 8% growth compared to the previous year. The best-selling product was Honeycomb milk chocolate, whilst the fastest growing flavour was Orange milk chocolate.

Mackie’s are set to continue this growth with increased availability in Sainsbury’s, Asda and Coop as well as many independents and direct sales via their new online shop.

Stuart Common, Sales Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “We have seen record sales over the last year, and we now aim to build on this success with a fresh new design.

“The wrap design features a countryside illustration inspired by the view from our home-farm – a beautiful way to pay homage to our heritage and show that this is farm-made chocolate from Scotland.

“The packaging also includes the fresh new brand logo introduced on our ice cream range earlier this year.

“During recent times, buying local Scottish products has become increasingly important for consumers, which we hope will help us win over even more Scottish chocolate fans.”

Mackie’s recently revealed its new packaging design after consumer research led to the creation of a fresh new look for the brand.

The revamped design focuses on the company’s key attributes of the dairy farm heritage and the simple, natural dairy ingredients in its ice cream – while retaining key elements of the original brand – like the dairymaid, blue colour and tub shape.

Stuart added: “It’s been a really exciting year for Mackie’s as we launched our fresh new brand look and a redesigned website catering for e-commerce, which allows for direct sales to any customers who do not have our chocolate available in their local shop.

“The new bars will be hitting store shelves in the coming weeks. We hope they are as popular and well received as the new look branding on our ice cream tubs. The new designs also feature on an attractive range of merchandise from mugs to tote bags which will soon be available on the website.”

The brand’s premium chocolate bars are made on the family farm in Aberdeenshire in a converted tractor shed chocolate factory, which is powered by renewable energy.

Mackie’s flavours of chocolate are reminiscent of their popular ice cream flavours – Dark, Mint, a milk bar called Traditional, Honeycomb and a ‘zingy’ Orange, which is back by popular demand in time for Christmas again this year.

To find out more about Mackie’s, please visit: https://www.mackies.co.uk/