A FOUR-star hotel, cabins and transport museum are at the heart of a £33.8m leisure development plan outside Perth.

Morris Leslie Group has submitted a planning application for the West Kinfauns development, which it reckons could draw 80,000 visitors annually.

The developers also claim the project will create 130 jobs once completed.

According to Morris Leslie Group, the construction of a four-star hotel will support and bolster the leisure stay market in Perth.

The four-storey building will have up to 150 rooms, some of which will have views of the River Tay.

The lodge-style cabins will provide longer stays for larger groups, say the developers.

And the proposed museum will tell the story of transport and vehicles over the last century, with a focus on the impact of those from Scotland.

These include David Buick – the founder of Buick – and William Davidson, the co-founder of Harley Davidson.

The museum will also feature Preston Watson, from Dundee, who it is claimed had the first powered flight at nearby Errol some ten months before the Wright brothers.

Retail space will also be provided at the site.

Morris Leslie, Chairman of Morris Leslie Limited said they had conducted “extensive community consultation”.

“The development provides the perfect opportunity to maximise the potential of the location and draw tourists to the area on a local and national basis,” he said.

“The proposed scheme is of a scale that can support additional development and is ideally placed in terms of transport connection. It is also in a beautiful location with outstanding views,” added Leslie.

Established in 1974, Morris Leslie began his business selling plant machinery in Perthshire.

While the company continues to sell plant machinery, now on a global scale, it also operates one of the UK’s leading plant hire companies with a nationwide network of depots.

The company also offers an extensive residential and commercial property portfolio throughout the UK, an auction division and has a team of more than 350 dedicated staff across 19 sites.