Petroteq Energy Is Pioneering Carbon Negative Energy

Our world is changing in many ways, sometimes for the good, and other times for the bad. It’s a scary truth that greenhouse gases are impacting climate change, and this is something that’s occurring in the here and now. Global warming and climate change is a critical threat that our world faces, and it is up to us, the people, to do something about it. Oil company Petroteq has initiated steps to change the way oil companies, or any company for that matter, can join this cause and actually help the environment.

To begin with, global warming has proved to be a massive threat. Global temperature spikes have proved them wrong in recent years, and we now know it is very much real.

What Are Carbon Levels?

Carbon levels are simply the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This emission has become the main problem, and people are working on ways to counter them or reduce them. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a report in 2018 on the necessary steps countries need to take to reduce their carbon emissions. According to the report, meeting the 1.5 degrees Celsius target means net-zero carbon dioxide emissions will be met globally around the middle of the century.

This would also be possible with the reduction of other significant greenhouse gases. According to recent studies, about 17 billion tons of carbon dioxide will need to be removed from the air every year by the middle of the century to keep global warming under the target of the previously settled 2 degrees Celsius. Judging by this, an even more impressive number will be needed for 1.5 degrees Celsius.

How Petroteq Is Helping

With the previously mentioned grim information, it becomes rather clear that strong action needs to be taken immediately. That’s exactly what Petroteq is doing. Thanks to their inventive technologies and forward-thinking initiatives, they are moving towards highly effective decarbonization. Decarbonization means either moving away from systems producing greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide, or removing the current carbon buildup and deposits from combustion engines.

Petroteq aims to achieve a mighty reduction of around 30% to 40% of its carbon emissions. They will do this by mixing 30% of bi-glycerin with their oil. This step will do wonders for heavy transpiration cargo.

Secondly, Petroteq plans to dig deep. They plan to dig anywhere from 600 to 1,500ft and inject carbon dioxide at extremely high temperatures. This step will isolate an impressive 700 KG/BBL or 410 KG/MW. These are impressive numbers that promise to make a difference.

While renewable energy only accounted for 20% of electricity generation in the US in 2020 and just 5% for US transportation, the numbers indicate that oil and oil production are here to stay for at least another 100 years. Petroteq, as an oil company, has done what everyone else should be doing. They have found the gold standard of carbon reduction, and they have set the bar for everyone else. Other oil and gas companies are sure to follow in their footsteps, bringing us closer to a healthier world.