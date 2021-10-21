A SCOTS carer has been struck off for pushing and holding a towel against the nose and mouth of a disabled resident.

Christine Grant was struck off the register by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) yesterday after the incident at Manor Care Centre in Nairn, Highland last year.

In March this year, Grant was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work at Inverness Sheriff Court over the incident.

Fiscal depute Niall Macdonald told the court at the time that the disabled resident was “directing verbal vitriol” at Grant and her colleague and “spit was emitted”.

He said that she “picked up a bath towel, scrunched it up and put it over his face” to stop him spitting at her, adding that “she held it on his face for five to six seconds.”

A colleague who witnessed the incident reported Grant who was later sacked for gross misconduct and charged with assault by police.

The SSSC yesterday released their report on this incident where they described the experienced social care worker’s behaviour as “premeditated”.

The report read: “Social services workers are expected to not abuse, neglect or harm people who use services.

“While at work where you pushed and held a towel against their nose and mouth. Your behaviour was likely to have caused the service user distress and emotional harm.

“People who use services rely on a caring and professional relationship and have to place their trust in this relationship.

“Your conviction is an abuse of that trust and as such your actions are fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.

“You subjected a service user to an assault that was severe enough to warrant a conviction. This behaviour was serious and occurred inside work.

“Your behaviour was a breach of the trust placed in you by service users and members of the public.

“This demonstrates an underlying values issue and the SSSC can take no guarantee that the behaviour will not be repeated and considers there is a risk of repetition.”

Having not engaged with the SSSC, the council concluded that Grant has now shown any insight, regret or remorse to her actions.

The panel concluded: “Due to the seriousness of this case, conditions would not adequately address the public protection and public interest concerns.

“A suspension order would not be appropriate. There is no evidence you acknowledge your failings, and the lack of insight suggests the behaviour is likely to be repeated.

“The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”

The SSSC noted that Grant had no previous history of misconduct with the SSSC and this was an isolated incident.

Speaking today, a spokesperson for Meallmore said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff is always our top priority.

“A staff member was dismissed from our employment following investigation into the concerns raised regarding their practice and conduct.

“We immediately referred this matter to all appropriate regulators, and we fully support the decision made by the SSSC.

“We can reassure the families of our residents that we remain focused on ensuring everyone at the care home receives the highest standards of personalised, quality care and support.”