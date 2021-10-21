What is cloud mining?

The crypto industry exists through mining, but regular mining is associated with a decent financial investment. A compromise option would be cloud mining. It allows you to earn on cryptocurrencies without spending on expensive equipment. The basic principle is to get remote access to the technical bases. In recent years, the service has become highly in demand, it has many advantages. Read more about the most trusted cloud mining sites

What are the benefits of cloud mining

The concept can be described in different words, we offer you the simplest and most straightforward option. It is about the process of mining cryptocurrency in order to earn money. The complexity of mining is constantly increasing due to the increasing complexity of the blockchain software code. That doesn’t mean you can’t enter the market, just that the process will become noticeably more complicated.

The market for miners has now moved to an oligopoly stage. Several large pools are vying for production. The search for blocks has become more complicated, there is active construction of huge factories with powerful computing systems. But you can look at the question from another angle – if bitcoin mining already requires factories, this cryptocurrency really is the future.

Not every miner can afford to open his or her own factory. For this reason, relatively small companies are created, which are constantly increasing their capacity by attracting external investment. People work without impressive investments in cards, asics and earn income. Businesses buy iron and rent it out. They get a stable profit for these services, and the miner can earn without a huge investment. Everyone stays in the black.

How to earn?

Let’s say at once – you will not get golden mountains on cloud mining, but for the start, additional earnings option will be interesting. Remote cooperation has the following advantages:

the process of mining is organized by the equipment lessor;

the threshold of participation is modest – from 10 dollars, depending on the policy of a particular company;

no requests to provide real information about the tenant;

no need to sell the house to buy the farm;

equipment stays with the miner after the contract is completed;

the investor does not suffer from regular electricity costs, software setup, low iron power is not his problem either.

You just need to choose a proven cloud mining service and start working with it. With the initial investment, things will go faster.