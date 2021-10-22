A “BOOK hoarder’s” house has come on the market for £125,000 – but potential buyers will have to wade through thousands of novels just to look around.

The property on Hartington Road in Liverpool, Merseyside, has caught the attention of bemused house hunters due to the extensive collection of books inside the the home.

Images show tens of thousands of books taking up almost every space in every room of the three-storey property.

The floor can barely be seen in the images due to the sheer amount of clutter and book piles.

The living room features a personal library of bookshelves lining every wall and space in between filled with various novels.

A pink bath tub in the the centre of the bathroom is surrounded by scores of books and newspapers with not even a clear walkway to access the facilities.

The former residents single bed has been pictured in the centre of hoards of clutter, boxes and books.

A small kitchen with a single stool in front offers a small section of space.

The property, listed for auction earlier this month, has been advertised as “sold as seen” meaning potential buyers will have a huge clear up mission ahead.

Revive Property Auctions have listed the auction starting from £125,000.

The auction currently has no bids and ends in six days.

They describe the property as: “Three storey period home which is in need of full refurbishment. This property has lots of potential due to its sheer size.

“Situated in the highly sought after and popular residential location and being served by a wealth of amenities and surrounded by plenty of green space.

“The property is in need of full refurbishment allowing the new buyer to put their own design ideas into the property and potentially returning the property back to a lovely family home

“Accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen and ground floor WC.

“Upstairs on the first floor are three bedrooms, a large bathroom and hallway leading to the second floor.

“On the second floor is a large master bedroom with access to the eaves storage areas. The property is sold as seen.”

The property was shared on Reddit yesterday, captioned: “This estate agent video of a book hoarder’s house makes for an interesting viewing experience.”

Social media users were shocked by the listing but used the post to make book related jokes.

@sharkles73 said: “If I walked in there I’d book it out straightaway. Booking hell that’s a lot. I wonder if they will take bookings to view it as I can’t get a read on the place.

“Hopefully they aren’t all booked up. But they say you should never judge a book by the cover.”

@markedasred wrote: “Put a wood burning stove in there, it’ll cost you nothing to heat it for the rest of your life.”

@sumpuran said: “I love the choice of music on this. Like, this is a completely normal house, look at how wonderful, ready to move in, surely you already see yourself living here.”

And @RickyFalcon added: “Kindle for Christmas?”