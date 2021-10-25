How table games really work

Table games have risen in popularity since people first understood the concept of betting. In fact, they were so popular that they led to the opening of the first gambling house in the 17th century.

In the modern day, online casinos are taking the gaming world by storm, and as they do, table games have become accessible from anywhere – without even having a table! The invention of desktops, smartphones and tablets have not only made the games portable, but, in some cases, have managed to keep the social aspects of gaming alive too.

Amongst all this, though – the question still stands: how do the table games really work, and most importantly how can you bag your next win at an online casino? Read on to find out more.

Random Number Generator (RNG)

Much like the beloved slot games, many of the table games you will play have the outcome triggered by a random number generator. This works by the computer triggering a sequence of numbers, which will either correspond to the cards dealt, symbols on the reels, or the outcome of the die, for example. As the player presses a button, it is triggered to generate a ‘pseudo-random’ number, or numbers, from an incredibly complicated and almost un-identifiable pattern. You could say that RNG’s aren’t really that random at all – but are made to vary and be so complex that the sequence appears random.

All this really means is that table games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Poker online are as fair as they possibly can be, and instead of playing against the house (casino), you are playing against the computer, which will offer odds that are neither better or worse, and the game really is down to luck, and any strategies you can take across with you.

Live Casino

On the other hand, casino online Betfair, for example, is one of the well-established online gaming sites that offer live casino – the ability to play with a live dealer. It works by having a real-life dealer and your chosen table game livestreamed from a specialist studio, straight to your device, to recreate the casino experience. Not only can you communicate through a live-chat, but you are also playing against the dealer or house, instead of a computer. These games have slightly different variables that you could look out for in order to help you bag that win. For example, in Roulette, the dealer could spin the wheel with different force, making it easier to predict where the ball may land. However, if you’ve already placed your bet, then this probably won’t matter. The ball, or ‘pill’, can come in different sizes, and be made out of different materials. When playing in person, or live, this is something you could perhaps spot to decipher the liveliness of the ball, and help you decide where to place your bets.

Bagging that win

Overall, whilst there is no way to guarantee a win – the games available at online casinos offer a wide variety of ways to play, and with the ability to choose whether you want to play against the computer or the dealer, you have complete control over where you channel your luck. All things considered, there are definitely ways you can brush up on your strategies and knowledge of each game, to give you somewhat of a head-start, and as long as we know big wins are possible, we remain hopeful that the next spin, hand, or random number generated is ours.