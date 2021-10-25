LINE of Duty star Martin Compston has been filmed singing I Just Can’t Get Enough with Scots crooner Rod Stewart and actor Gianni Capaldi in Las Vegas.

Compston and Capaldi were in Sin City watching the Maggie May singer’s final show at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace yesterday.



The three Celtic-daft Scots teamed up after the iconic rocker’s show, The Hits, to enjoy drinks and a singalong together.

Compston, 37, can be seen looking bleary-eyed with a glass of red wine in his hand as the trio swayed with their arms around each other.

Rod Stewart’s diamond encrusted Celtic necklace can be seen twinkling through his shirt as he swayed along with his friends to the infamous Celtic chant.

Capaldi shared the video on Twitter yesterday (SUN), captioned: “One for the #bhoys.

“Absolute class act @rodstewart.

“Thank you, best concert ever.

“Making memories bro @martin_compston.

“Bringing the #Celticfamily together.”

The post has received almost 2,000 likes and 200 retweets from fans.

@pedro_themod said: “Love this, any more videos like this. I just can’t get enough, see what I did there.”

Lynda Wodehouse wrote: “Absolutely brilliant guys. Looks like you had the best time and the alcohol was in plentiful supply.”

Craig Morris commented: “That’s a bhoy band in the making there! Good stuff.”

Janet Stewart added: “I’m more impressed with how no wine was spilled on the white shirts than the singing.

“Although I do love a bit of I Just Can’t Get Enough, good effort.”

Compston fans were happy to find out earlier this week that the Scottish star is set to return to for another series of BBC hit show, Line of Duty.

The Scot, from Greenock, Inverclyde, will return in the seventh season alongside Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, following top secret salary negotiations.

The bosses of the show have started to draw up plans for the next season, but fans have been told to be patient.