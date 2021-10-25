Scots pet owner “mortified” after cat returns with white lace knickers in tow

A SCOTS pet owner has been left “mortified” after her cat returned home from his adventures – with one of the neighbour’s lace knickers in tow.

Lisa Jayne couldn’t believe her eyes when cat Dave sauntered home yesterday with a random pair of bloomers and the clothes pegs still attached.

The 34-year-old from Dunfermline, Fife, said that four-year-old Dave is a frequent troublemaker but has never brought knickers back as a present before.

A hilarious image shows Dave proudly stood next to the pair of white lace pants after pinching them from an unsuspecting neighbour.

The black and white moggy looks like he is giving the camera a suspicious sideways glance with the underwear laying behind him.

The mum-of-one, who also owns a second mischievous cat named Faze, took to Facebook in an attempt to find the owner and apologise on the feline’s behalf.

Lisa wrote: “I am so sorry!

“My cat has stolen someone’s knickers from their washing line! Peg still attached.

“Size 14 white lace numbers if anyone wants to claim them.

“Why are my cats so embarrassing?

“KY12 9 area. Again, I’m so so sorry.

“I would like to get these back to their rightful owner, Dave will be returning them in person himself with a full apology.”

The hilarious post has attracted almost 500 likes and over 300 comments from social media users who were left in stitches by Dave’s antics.

Michelle Mcdonald said: “Omg Lisa I’m laughing so much, you just made my day.”

Candice Craven wrote: “Even if they did notice their knickers were gone, I doubt they would claim them now.”

Nadya Wasik commented: “That’s hilarious, number one post on Facebook today.”

And Charlotte Thompson added: “My neighbour’s dog used to steal my washing off my washing line and sleep with them in his kennel.”

Having rescued Dave two years ago, Lisa and her 14-year-old son Andrew – who is Dave’s rightful owner – have been kept on their toes by the troublemaking cats.

Their other cat, Faze, has caused plenty of mischief – with Lisa even having had the police at her door after the cat tore up a flowerbed.

Speaking today, Lisa said: “Dave is not a normal cat. Faze can be gone for hours on end on his adventures, but Dave usually just sits on our steps.

“However, yesterday he disappeared and he never usually does that so I was walking around shouting ‘David!’ and everyone must’ve thought I was looking for a human.

“Then he appeared, trotting back to me with a pair of knickers in his mouth, with the clothes pegs attached. I was mortified.

“He brings back live pigeons, sparrows and mice sometimes and he gets a telling-off when he does that so I wonder if he’s trying a different technique.

“No one has come forward to claim the pants yet, but I think it would make everyone’s day if someone did crop up looking for them.”