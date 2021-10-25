Top 5 Natural Cancer Fighting Foods?

With rising awareness about everything, people’s interest in a healthy lifestyle also keeps growing. Have you thought about how you can make your health better? Does healthy eating work in preventing diseases? Does eating healthier help prevent cancer? Well, it could. Studies and several cases have shown how natural food has helped people fight cancer.

Five natural foods that help in fighting cancer are shared below.

Carrots

Scientists have carried out numerous studies that show the positive effects of carrots on cancer patients. Carrots are a natural source of beta-carotene. It is an antioxidant that aids in reducing cancer cell growth and prevents cell membrane destruction.

Along with antioxidants that help as immunity boosters, carrots are a rich source of essential vitamins such as vitamin K and vitamin A. Carrots are most beneficial in the treatment of breast, stomach, and prostate cancer.

Berries

Berries have been a natural source of Vitamins, Minerals, and antioxidants for centuries. Berries are rich in anthocyanin that is very helpful in reducing inflammation. It is a pigment that is also believed to be beneficial in lowering cancer cell growth. Berries, along with strengthening the immunity, are also great for removing harmful elements from your body.

Several studies have shown that berries have helped prevent breast, lung, and esophagus cancer. You can just choose and enjoy the type of berries you like, from strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cranberries.

Supplements

Foods are the essential factor for a healthy lifestyle. A diet rich in all kinds of healthy foods can make up the body’s nutrient requirement. However, sometimes food alone is not able to keep up with the body’s nutritional needs. In this case, doctors recommend natural supplements and medication that can help prevent and cure cancer.

The medicine industry is also developing efficient medications like Opdivo, Methotrexate, Avastin etc, to increase the success and speed of cancer treatments. There are some reliable companies who make Methotrexate, which is an immunosuppressant used during chemotherapy. Similarly, other drugs are prescribed to cancer patients per their treatment.

Apples

Apples are a rich source of vitamin C, fiber, and polyphenols. Polyphenols are also helpful in reducing cardiovascular issues, inflammation, and infection risks. Polyphenols also work with the gut microbiota to reduce cancer risk.

Potassium in apple aids in fluid balance and liquid retention in the body, mainly due to the cancer treatment side effects. And vitamin C is an immunity booster for cancer patients.

Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as kale, broccoli, cabbage, etc., are excellent sources of nutrients beneficial for cancer patients. These vegetables are rich in antioxidants, carotenoids, glucosinolates, and sulforaphane that are anti-cancer.

These components help inactivate carcinogens and also indole-3 carbinol, which decreases hormone cancer risks. These vegetables contain elements that protect the DNA from damaging agents such as free radicals, cause the destruction of cancerous cells, and reduce tumor growth.

Eating healthy food can provide you with high immunity and makes your body stronger. However, there is no guarantee that by eating these foods, you will never get cancer. But if you are persistent and maintain a healthy diet, studies have shown your chances are significantly reduced. So always try to look after what you eat.