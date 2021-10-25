Top Home Designing Secrets Nobody Will Tell You

Whether you are designing a new home or renovating your older one you need to make it unique and tasteful. So when designing your house, make sure to go with the trend but also don’t forget to add your touch. See to it what suits your comfort and your house better before finalizing anything. Everybody has their tips to share and below are some top design secrets that are not shared by everyone.

Bring Life To Your Walls

Your house needs to look like that people live here even in your absence. Your wall can change the vibe of your house. Try playing, minimizing, or popping up with the colors and lights. Some people are always comfortable with neutral colors, but the same things getting repeated can be tedious over the years. It’s better to choose wallpapers complementing your decor. Try tricky colors and experiment with different styles and tones. You can also opt for brick by brick walls and bring out some beautiful hangings to make it look cooler.

Make Your Space Look Bigger

We usually think that using small decor will make our already small space big. Reality is the complete opposite of this concept. Your smaller decor kind of chop up your smaller space and bring it out to be smaller. However, if you use a big decor that makes it the main point of your area, whether it’s a bedroom, foyer, living room, or whatever. This main decor point will bring the main focus to its beauty and give an illusion of some open space.

Old And New Combo

When changing your decors there might be some of your favorite pieces that you would find it hard to part with. But don’t worry you can make it work still. It would be elegant to have a fusion of both new and antique decor. You can turn your used mattress into a sofa bed, extend your older sofa into an L-shaped one, use the side table as a coffee table, and reuse an older chair or table with a newer one. You can also use outdoor wooden hot tubs for your house as it gives a luxurious look to the house. Also, use large antiques for smaller spaces and go by the 20/80 rule. That includes 80 percent modern and 20 antiques.

Bathroom Interior Also Matters

First of all, declutter your bathroom. Most of the space in bathrooms is usually occupied by toothbrushes or other bathroom essentials. But decluttering your bathroom might look easier but by the time it will again become the same. So try to manage space within your bathroom, use some stands, baskets, or cabinets. Also, there is no restriction that the bathroom can’t be bold. Interior designers also go with a niche because it makes your bathroom tasteful and neat.

Mirrors Are Game Changers

Using stylish mirrors can bring out your other decors also. But be mindful of where you are hanging your mirror. You don’t want your guests to see your dirty dishes or laundry. However, mirrors are a great option if you want to reflect some main decor piece as a focal point of your area. Mirrors also help make small spaces look more prominent. You can also add a mirror to your gallery wall, kitchens, outdoor spaces, etc.

Everyone has their own choice and preferences. Above are some of the top home designing tips that anyone can apply while doing for their home. Have a look at these and make your home perfect looking among all!