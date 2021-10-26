TINCTURE: Revolutionizing the $50bn home cleaning industry with 100% natural, non-toxic products

The air in a typical home is up to five times more polluted than the air directly outside, which means that without realising it you are breathing toxic fumes inside your homes every day. Household cleaning products are the primary cause of this issue as they contain powerful chemicals that are sprayed into the air and become harmful when concentrated at high enough levels for an extended period. According to a report from WHO, 93% (or 24bn) children worldwide breathe polluted air that is deemed unsafe, making them vulnerable to illness. The effects of these toxins are extremely harmful, especially to children under the age of 12 as they negatively impact their brain development (Chemtrust “No Brainer – the impact of chemicals on children’s brain development: a cause for concern and a need for action), their lung and respiratory health, as well as their endocrine system and mental stability. Children and adults exposed to household pesticides are more likely to develop cancer than those not exposed. Experts go on to say that many more illnesses are linked with these household toxins.

This is where TINCTURE comes in. Offering 100% natural, non-toxic cleaning products, which act as a replacement for harmful household toxins. TINCTURE’s germ-killing power comes from pure essential oils, organic botanical extracts, and plant-based actives, making it an effective solution against harmful germs. The products offered by TINCTURE are verified and tested to kill 99.99% of bacteria and viruses as well as being dermatologically tested and environmentally safe.

TINCTURE products combine the power of sustainably sourced, biodegradable ingredients to break down dirt and grime, leaving nothing behind but a beautiful, uplifting scent. These household products can be used for everything from household cleaning to well-being. TINCTURE has grown organically and has an active online community of over 50k members. Since launching their DTC model in 2020, TINCTURE has witnessed over £700,000 in sales and a 500% increase in sales. This purpose-driven company is growing at a rapid pace and has launched a SEEDRS crowdfunding campaign to raise an investment of £300,000 and to disrupt the home cleaning industry.

Angelika Davenport is a passionate entrepreneur and mother of four who wants to make a difference. She founded TINCTURE after making the connection between toxic household cleaning products and her son’s asthma and allergies. After trying everything on the market she realised there was nothing out there that fit her needs, so she developed her own products. Angelika is on a mission to drive awareness around the issue of indoor air pollution and empower every household to create positive change towards cleaner and safer air, soil, and water for every life on the planet through the household cleaning products they choose.

TINCTURE is a purpose-driven company that has health and wellbeing at its core. What makes TINCTURE stand out from the crowd is their proprietary formulations that are inspired by monastic wisdom and use a unique blend of pure 100% natural essential oils, chosen for their antimicrobial, healing, and wellbeing properties. The products also come in unique antimicrobial white bottles which include silver technology making the bottles bacteria-free inside and out, forever, and therefore infinitely refillable with their glass bottle refills. Their closed loop subscription service will further reduce the company’s carbon footprint and their commitment to reducing waste.

TINCTURE is committed to the wellbeing of the planet and has spent years testing and researching to ensure their products are safe for use indoors without releasing any toxic VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) into the air and safe for the environment especially the waterways and soil that household products inevitably end up in. The company takes pride in producing high-quality products that are safe for your family, animals, and planet. Their products are so safe they don’t need to carry toxic warning labels on their bottles.

The launch of the SEEDRS campaign will help TINCTURE secure funding for further R&D, continue to build brand awareness, and expand into other markets. Investing in TINCTURE can be a very lucrative investment as the market it operates within is worth $30 billion and growing. Moreover, TINCTURE is on its way to becoming one of the leading manufacturers in natural products with an expected £20 million in sales by 2025.