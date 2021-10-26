Volunteering dentists treat more than 100 children for vital hygiene treatment

A SCOTTISH dental group has now delivered over 100 free Fluoride Varnish treatments for children in some of Scotland’s most deprived areas following pandemic fears.

Dentists at Clyde Munro Dental Group have volunteered their own time to provide the service by holding clinics around Scotland for youngsters to receive essential treatment.

The milestone was hit earlier this month and has highlighted the commitment from dentists around the country to continue contributing, after some health boards put their application treatments on hold.

Fluoride Varnish application is a dental treatment that takes around 10 minutes and can help prevent tooth decay or slow it down. This is a treatment that a large number of children have missed out on during the pandemic.

The pandemic caused a lack of children’s preventive dental appointments, this prompted Clyde Munro Dental Group to start the charitable initiative.

Jacqui Frederick, Group Clinical Director at Clyde Munro, was delighted at the rapid progress the dental group made in ensuring that children were offered treatment at such a tricky time.

Jacqui said: “We are very proud of our teams volunteering to provide the fluoride varnish clinics, giving up their free time to deliver the service and hit the milestone of 100 children receiving the treatment.”

Clyde Munro is also carrying out a prize draw throughout October to encourage those to attend the clinics. Everyone who attends the clinic will be in with the chance to win two adult and two child sized electric toothbrushes, provided by Phillips.

These fluoride varnish application clinics are part of the dental group’s wider initiative, Clyde Munro Cares. Throughout the last 15 months Clyde Munro have also been offering virtual preventive sessions with children and their parents.

These sessions are informative sessions centred around oral health for children aged 0-12. Each session is a 15-20 minute presentation on hints and tips as well as a Q&A on the benefits of brushing teeth.

Clinics are still on-going, and does not require participants to be registered at Clyde Munro practices.

To find out when your nearest clinic will be open visit: https://clydemunrodental.com/find-your-practice/

Clyde Munro provides quality, affordable, general and cosmetic dentistry in well equipped, modern practices. Locations are convenient and accessible making it easy to visit the dental facilities.

It now comprises 52 practices across Scotland. The 400 strong staff now support more than 430,000 patients.

Find out more about Clyde Munro at https://clydemunrodental.com/