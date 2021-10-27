Irish bar in Glasgow pay homage to Daniel O’Donnell with topless mural

AN IRISH bar in Glasgow has paid homage to crooner Daniel O’Donnell by installing a huge topless mural of the singer so fans can take selfies.

Staff at Connolly’s Irish Bar in Merchant City made the executive decision to decorate the entire 7ft door of the ladies bathroom with a print of the Irish legend this week.

The bar shared an image of the bizarre mural showing O’Donnell back in his heyday posing topless with his thumbs in the loops of his jeans.

The photograph shows O’Donnell staring into the camera with an expressionless stare.

The print includes the words “Kincasslagh’s Finest – Daniel O’Donnell” as a nod to the much-loved 59-year-old singer.

Connolly’s revealed the new feature on Facebook on Monday to the delight of his adoring fans who were ecstatic at the thought of getting a selfie.

The bar wrote: “Hello ladies! We all love our Daniel so we decided to put up a print of the county Donegal legend in the ladies toilet…

“Come down and get a selfie with Daniel O’Donnell!”

More than 200 social media users have liked the post, with over 100 leaving hilarious comments.

Paula Ruth-McMurray said: “Get that caution wet floor sign up immediately.”

Jo O’d wrote: “All my dreams have come true. I can’t wait to get my pic with his precious face.”

Kathleen Kerry commented: “I need to go this weekend to see this now.”

Connolly Martyn added: “Surely for equality reasons, a print of this fine son of Ireland is on its way to the gents toilets too?”

Country and folk singer Daniel O’Donnell, from Kincasslagh in County Donegal, Ireland, rose to public attention in 1983.

He quickly became a household name in Ireland and Britain, whilst also enjoying considerable success in Australia.

O’Donnell is widely considered a “cultural icon” in Ireland and known for his charismatic stage presence.

Affectionately known as “Wee Daniel”, O’Donnell is a prominent ambassador for his home county.

As of 2021, O’Donnell has had an album in the Official Albums Chart each year for the last 33 years.