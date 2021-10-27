The Use of Technology in Dating Relationships: pros and cons

The main reason online dating has become such a popular pastime is down to the ways technology has made this such a convenient socializing platform. Singles can choose from thousands of websites or apps, which can be accessed via a web browser, allowing instant access to prospective partners. But when technology is used for dating, is it always a positive? Not necessarily. Here we’ll assess the pros and cons.

Pros

Compatibility

As mentioned, algorithms will assist you in your quest to find a suitable partner by assessing which of the other site users share common interests. After signing up for a together2night platform, you can browse through the online profiles, keeping an eye out for anyone whose list of hobbies and interests strikes a chord. Not only that, built-in algorithms of this platform will help you to find matches based on your common interests. Of course, it is also the case that opposites might attract. Once you’ve joined, you decide who you wish to reach out to, and who you choose to ignore.

Choice of outlet

Technology has made site design a much more straightforward process. Instead of requiring a degree of coding skills, anyone with a modicum of IT knowledge and a creative mind can access templates. These can be tailored, allowing a decent web resource to be cobbled together with minimal hassle. With new sites and apps being launched regularly, and long-standing services constantly being revamped, singles now face a mind-boggling array of sites to choose from.

Easy communication

Becoming a member of a website will present all sorts of ways of getting in touch with the other singles. There are useful shortcuts, such as the functionality to send ‘winks’ or add a ‘like’ to someone’s page, indicating you would like to get to know them better. If this attraction is reciprocated, the path is clear for direct messages to be exchanged. When making contact you can text, email, or phone, or join WhatsApp groups – allowing free chats, even if the person you wish to flirt with lives much further afield.

Social hubs

There is so much more to online dating than providing platforms where singles can seek matchmaking opportunities. These digital outlets can offer chat rooms, forums, and ongoing blogs. Registering can be more like becoming part of a vibrant community. This is particularly welcomed by LGBTQ individuals who might have only recently come out or felt compelled to address their gender identity. Having access to support and guidance within a few keyboard clicks has given so many troubled people a real sense of hope.

Cons

Fake profiles

One issue with technology is that because email addresses can be created in a matter of minutes, a dating profile can be launched with minimal effort. This can lead to fake profiles on some sites, used by people who don’t have finding a partner at the top of their list of priorities. They might be acting out of mischief, or phishing for personal details, such as online banking passwords. The good news is that these so-called ‘catfish’ only make headlines because they are rare, compared with the vast number of legit site users. Web administrators will always seek to root out fake profiles, and you can block anyone you are suspicious of.

Intrusion

You can access your online platforms, social media or dating services, 24/7. This is fantastic if you are eager to touch base with contacts, but the temptation to be constantly accessing your device whenever it beeps with notifications can be considerable. If you are enjoying a face-to-face date, it might be a good idea to mute your phone!