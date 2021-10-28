Motorbike trader Kevin Kilduff listed the morbidly unique on Facebook Marketplace on Sunday.

The trailer has been customised using a 7ft casket which sits on two sturdy wheels and includes brake lights.

Metal handles, which are usually used for pallbearers to hold onto, surround the upcycled casket which would usually be found in a graveyard.

The entire storage attachment is painted black and grey and features the words “So many roads, so little time” printed on the top.

Social media users have been baffled by the one-of-a-kind product and left jokes about the “long term investment” of the item.

Seller Kevin said he is selling the product on behalf of a customer and that it was once owned by a member of the Hells Angels who used it to go fishing.

The listing read: “For sale: £700.

“Selling on behalf of a customer – metal fabricated coffin-style trailer, lockable good tyres, all ready to go.

“Overall width 1400mm.

“Overall length including tow hitch 2600mm.

“Overall length of coffin 2100.

“Overall width of Coffin 700mm.

“Overall height 1000mm.

“All the best from Kev & Judy (Mr & Mrs Trike Trader).”

The post has attracted over 100 likes and almost 150 shares, along with dozens of comments.

Jamie Sandford wrote: “Surely you should put it up for auction, that way you’ll get mor-bids.”

Roger Sanders said: “I wonder if any body will want it!”

Criz Jay commented: “I bought my beautiful trike from you, but I ain’t gonna buy my box!”

Thierry Paul Tahoe added: “It’s a long term investment, it can always be useful!”

Speaking today, Kevin said: “We don’t really know much about the history of the coffin trailer unfortunately.

“Our customer told us that it used to be owned by a member of the Hells Angels faction in Kent who used to go fishing.

“I guess it’s a great shape for fishing rods and not just dead bodies!”

The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is a worldwide motorbike club whose members typically ride Harley-Davidson bikes.

With a membership of between 3,000 and 3,600 and 467 charters across 59 countries, Hells Angels are the largest motorbike club in the world.