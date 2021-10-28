Buyers urged to snap up final four homes as award-winning site nears sell out

Buyers wanting to move to an award-winning housing development are being urged to act now as the last few homes remain.

Dundas Estates development, Calderwood Village in Coatbridge is offering homes for first time buyers, families and downsizers, as well as a flooring package for reservations taken from 21st October to 30th November.

There are four three-bedroom semi-detached homes left at the development, all of which boast en-suite bathrooms and garden space.

Sales Manager at Calderwood Village, Linda Young, said: “These properties represent the very last chance for buyers to acquire a property at our award-winning Calderwood Village.

“The visual look, build quality and finish far surpass the pricing; presenting the opportunity for buyers to secure a high specification, bespoke home at a fraction of the price they would expect to pay for a similar property in the city.

“We expect great interest in the remaining four properties following our recent release of homes. We urge anyone interested in moving to Calderwood Village to get in touch now before the development is completely sold out.”

With links to the M8, M74, M73 and easy access to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and the Central belt, Calderwood Village is in the ideal location for working professionals. For those without a car, commuting can be easy, with Whifflet train station a five minute walk away, providing direct links to central Glasgow and a bus stop at the entrance to the development.

Buyers are approximately a 20-minute drive from Drumpellier Country Park, which spans 500 acres of parkland, woodland, lochs, with cafes and family facilities, an ideal space for parents and children to relax and unwind. There are a host of local amenities on its doorstep including a selection of well-performing schools and nurseries, local shops as well as the nearby retail park and town centre which are within walking distance.

Calderwood Village is part of a variety of Dundas developments across the Central Belt. The developer has also invested in thriving sites at Uphall Station and Cambuslang.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

To learn more about its Calderwood Village development, call 0345 853 5006 or visit: https://www.dundas.co.uk/calderwood-village-location