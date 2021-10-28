Know the Five Types of Camping for Your Next Nature Getaway

Camping is the preferred activity for folks who want to relax and have an adventure at the same time. It’s a fun and rejuvenating activity, especially when you see the beauty of Nature all around you. Besides, camping is a relatively affordable option for people who need to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Another great thing about camping is that there are five ways you can do it. Yes, you heard it right, there are five types of camping that you can enjoy for your next vacation. Read this blog article to know about them.

Backpacking

Backpacking is the most popular type of camping. Many people love it because this activity enables them to get deep into the great outdoors while having the freedom to make a stop at various campsites throughout the journey.

With backpacking, you can cover short or long trails, or overnight or a few days trek. Experienced hikers love to go to great lengths, and this requires training and planning. Newbies, on the other hand, may enjoy an easy trail on their first backpacking adventure.

Before you go on a backpacking trip to the mountains, make sure that you do your research of the place you’ll be exploring. It’s also crucial to learn basic camping survival tips. Beginners should see to it that they have experienced trekkers or tour guides with them to ensure their safety.

Glamping

A portmanteau of the words ‘glamorous’ and ‘camping’, glamping is a style of camping that’s getting popular among millennials and adults who have the money to spend on a luxurious camping adventure. Nowadays, there are retreat centers and campgrounds that offer the luxury of glamping.

Since glamping provides the glamor of camping, it’s to be expected that you’ll have the amenities, such as a bathroom, shower, and cooking area throughout your vacation. It’s like you’re in a hotel in the midst of a wilderness or near a state park or farm.

If you’re not yet ready for a challenging and adventurous type of camping, this option is for you. You can still have memorable Nature-filled experiences with glamping, and it’s great if you go with your family and friends.

Base Camping, Car Camping, and Front-Country Camping

Base camping, car camping, and front-country camping can be put together into the same type of camping. Campers of this type usually drive a vehicle to their campsite, which serves as a home while they explore the surrounding area throughout the trip.

This style of camping is also perfect for group vacations, especially for family and friends. You won’t have to spend a big amount of money on it, and it’s alright to bring more supplies to make your vacation more comfortable.

State and national park campgrounds are a haven for base- and front-country campers because these sites have sufficient amenities. Make sure to register a few weeks before your trip because many campers flock to these campgrounds throughout the year. You can visit a website of a state and national park that you want to visit to gather information about such matters.

Llama Trekking

Llama trekking is another fun adventure that takes you into the backcountry on the back of adorable llamas. These animals are a popular and ethical choice for this kind of trip because they have less trail impact thanks to their soft padded feet. They can also carry 20 to 25 percent of their body weight and can slug through difficult terrains.

This camping option is perfect for solo travelers and families who want to have a fun camping experience. Guided llama trekking is thought to have originated in Peru’s Andes Mountains, but it’s now also gaining popularity in the U.S. and other parts of the world.

Bikepacking

A bike tour and backpacking in one is sure to be a fun and wonderful adventure. It allows you to travel more miles than you could in a backpacking trip. In the US, bikepacking is popular on the East and West coasts of the country. You can travel popular and off the beaten routes, rail trails, road trails, and mountain trails.

When you’re a newbie in bikepacking, don’t forget to train and prepare for the ride. It’s also advisable to go with a seasoned guide on your trip.

Takeaway

Now you know the five types of camping. If you need to take a break and have some sort of Nature-filled adventure, you can pick one among the list above for your next vacation. These activities are guaranteed to be memorable and, for sure, you’ll do it again once you’ve tried them.