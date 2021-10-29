CR2 to JPG – Why Use RAW Image Files instead of JPG in Photography?

People shoot RAW and enjoy the photo results, while others shoot and don’t. What is the difference between shooting in RAW and JPG? The difference is technical. For example, in the latest Canon versions photos can be saved in RAW and JPG. You have to choose the option from the Camera’s menu settings [‘Quality’]. The extension name of JPG is .jpg, while RAW is .cr2 for Canon and .nef for Nikon [differs as per brands].

Technical knowledge

Every photo starts life within a RAW file inside the camera, even compact ones. The RAW file is unedited data gathered by the sensor of the camera. It is a background of numbers and not an image file. This data is saved differently depending on models and brands. It needs to be decrypted before visualizing. The photographer will adjust the brightness, color, sharpness, noise reduction, and more as needed to improve the picture. From this edited RAW file, the photographer creates and saves the image file in .tiff or .jpg format that can ultimately be shared or printed online.

If photos are set to be saved in .jpg then the camera performs the decoding and modification. A ready-to-use image file is created for end-users. The resolution of jpg is similar to a RAW file. Its automated adjustment abilities eliminate the manually adjusting and decoding process yet the results look great!

If you set the images to be saved in RAW or CR2 then your capability to obtain a lot more from the photographs captured increases. For example, details lost in sky highlights can be pulled back, dark shadow details can be lifted out color exposure could be corrected, and sharpness level would be better controlled. The qualities of the photos are higher than .jpg. The challenge is you will need to perform CR2 to JPG conversion of the RAW files for sharing and storing. Use programs like reaConverter because it allows for batch conversion. The software is easy to install and use.

CR2 or RAW files benefits and challenges

The files are large-sized. As there is no compression there is no loss of data.

As files are large, many images will not fit in the memory card and soon you will need external hard drives. You will not be able to capture multiple photographs in succession before the internal buffer of the camera fills up. You have to copy the memory card before shooting again.

As no adjustments are made the images will appeal dark, drab, and dull in comparison to the automatically adjusted .jpg file. You will need to manually tweak it on a computer.

Changes made to RAW files are not saved. Therefore, they are genuine digital negatives that stand as proof in the court of law and photography competitions.

Offers high color ‘bit-depth’ recording that is 4,000X more color separation in comparison.

Shoot in RAW, if the shooting is large and dynamic because raw files are forgiving in terms of over or underexposure. Incorrect exposures can be corrected later manually during the editing process. Conversion of CR2 into JPG helps in storing and sharing with staff and customers in a business.

