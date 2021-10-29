Energy startups continue to thrive in Scotland

Energy startups around the world are emerging and thriving to combat the issues posed by climate change. Pollution has reached an all-time high and companies are considering unique ways to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel energy.

Carbon neutrality, or net zero, refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse emissions produced and the amount of greenhouse gases removed from the earth’s atmosphere. A total of £16.5 million has been awarded to Scotland’s Net Zero Technology Centre “to accelerate a range of energy transition projects in a bid to achieve Scotland’s goals of a net-zero economy.”

The 2021 United Nations Climate Conference will take place in Glasgow from October 31st- November 12th. Also known as the COP26 summit, the event will bring together different parties whose goals are to put plans and strategies in place that combat climate change.

Leading up to the event, many Scottish startups have joined the race towards net zero. According to the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI), the number of governments, businessinesss, and cities that have committed to net zero has doubled in 2020 from 2019. Numerous Scottish startups have launched initiatives that address the climate change emergency across multiple sectors, including agriculture, transportation, and energy.

Glasgow-based business Enough, a startup in the climate tech space, has raised £35.7 million, to increase the production of their sustainable food ingredient. Through fermentation, Enough uses a natural process to develop a protein and fibre-rich product called. Abunda mycoprotein. Abunda mycoprotein mimics but is produced using 97% fewer carbon dioxide emissions than beef and 80% less emissions than chickens.

On the other hand, Space Intelligence is an Edinburgh-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to address environmental challenges. The company hopes to achieve this by turning satellite data into actionable information that helps organizations and companies pinpoint environmental hotspots.

On the agriculture front, Edinburgh-based agritech startup Crover designed a robotic device that helps limit food waste. Roughly 20% of grains are wasted every year due to improper storage. Crover can “swim” in stored grains and monitor potential conditions that reduce the chance of spoilage and contamination.

It’s clear the Scotland-based companies are prioritizing environmental change. More and more businesses and organizations are being launched in the country, leading to a heightened need for skill developers and project managers. Numerous studies have illustrated the programming talent gap and shortage. Today, it isn’t enough to know a programming language; modern developers need to understand DevOps, how to use a Docker registry , and how to implement high-level security measures in code.

While the commitment to world health is strong in Scotland, so is the commitment to entreprepreneurship. According to the Scottish Technology Industry Survey, the number of digital technologies businesses in Scotland grew by 60% between 2010 and 2017 .

Scotland also has a higher success rate with startups than the United States and the majority of their UK counterparts. In 2018, 74% of smaller tech businesses in Scotland reported an increase in sales.

Moving forward, we can expect to see Scotland make strides towards technological innovations. A number of startup accelerators and incubators have sprouted throughout Scotland and there’s no signs of slowing down.