Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill called Evie Corrigan and Paige Mills “adorable” and “cute” after the youngsters dressed up as their characters, Jack and Victor.

The young Scots, both aged-five, donned suits, flat caps and grey beards to impersonate the much-loved Still Game duo on Wednesday.

An adorable video shows Evie and Paige laughing away and shuffling around with their arms crossed for Halloween week at their dance school in Irvine, North Ayrshire.

Evie’s mum, Shannon Aston, posted a short clip of the young Scots onto Twitter and was shocked when Kiernan and Hemphill both reshared the clip.

Tagging Kiernan and Hemphill’s Twitter accounts, the 27-year-old wrote: “Our girls as some familiar faces.”

Hemphill retweeted the clip, saying: “Adorable!” while Kiernan replied in the comments section with: “Super cute!”

The post has attracted over 300 likes from social media users who loved the youngsters outfits.

@neil_ander100 commented: “Brilliant , amazing likeness.”

@That_BaldyBloke joked: “Jackie and Victoria.”

@scootishfren said: “Aye nae lies this is amazing.”

@kimmacaskill1 added: “Pair of belters!”

In the clip, Evie is shown portraying Jack in a navy blue suit and flat cap.

Paige is dressed as Victor wearing light-blue suit trousers and a waistcoat, along with a flat cap and pink tie.

The two girls also have Jack and Victor’s famous moustache – and some hairy eyebrows – stuck on their faces.

The youngsters are shown hunched forward with their arms folded as they act like the grumpy duo.

Speaking today, Shannon said: “This was for Halloween week at their dance school.

“We dress them up every year, and we love Still Game, it’s always the go-to option for something funny to put on TV.

“I didn’t really expect a reply from either Ford or Greg – I just put the tweet up and tagged them in the off-chance they saw it.

“We were so excited when they replied though. They didn’t have to, but I’m so glad they did – it definitely made our day.”

Jack and Victor first appeared in the pair’s previous TV sketch show Chewin’ the Fat, which aired in Scotland from January 1999 until December 2005.

Originally airing its first six seasons between 2002 and 2007, the show returned for three more seasons between 2016 and 2019 – before airing its final episode on 28 March 2019.

The show has become a cult classic in Scotland and is widely beloved across the country, and has seen various guest stars including Martin Compston, Gianni Capaldi and Lorraine Kelly.