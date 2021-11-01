AN American TV host has been mercilessly mocked after tweeting that he was reporting from the host city of COP26…in Edinburgh.

Wolf Blitzer, lead anchor at Cable News Network (CNN), posted a photograph of himself this morning ahead of his coverage with Edinburgh Castle in the background.

The 73-year-old was all smiles as he posted the image to his 1.7 million followers.

But he appears to have forgotten that COP26 is being held 47 miles away in Glasgow after announcing that he was in Edinburgh “where world leaders have gathered”.

The howler was quickly picked up by Scots, and other news presenters, who playfully teased the CNN host about his knowledge of Scottish geography.

The tweet, posted today, read: “I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 climate summit.”

Stefan Bienkowski, sports journalist, responded: “American tourists will do literally anything to avoid and stay in Edinburgh. Like pretend the entire COP is there…”

Peter A Smith, the Scotland correspondent for ITV News had some sympathy for his fellow journalist.

He said: “Poor Wolf, that queue for COP really does go back for miles.”

It wasn’t just locals who gave a gentle reminder to Blitzer about his whereabouts with Scottish football commentator Derek Rae weighed in.

The ESPN commentator and proud Aberdonian is an advocate of Scottish culture who was quick in letting the political host know where he had gone wrong.

He said: “Always good to see everyone descend upon Scotland but Edinburgh, while one of the world’s great capitals is most definitely not Glasgow where COP26 is actually taking place.

“Can’t beat the castle backdrop however.”

The tweet which has been quote tweeted over 700 times and received over 1,000 likes from social media users.

@HarryHayfield wrote: “You are an exceptional news anchor however I wish to say that you are not living up to your reputation.

“The summit is being held in Glasgow, 39 miles due west of your current location.”

@BlueberriesRok said: “I don’t think you’re going to get any useful info from there, you’re in the wrong place.

“You need to be in Glasgow, and this is on the other side of Scotland.”

@AdamBienkov simply stated: “In case useful” while attaching a picture of a map of Scotland.

@MichaelJBawtree commented: “Welcome to Scotland, Wolf! You and your @CNN

team are very respected visitors – but the #COP26 is at the other end of the train line across in Glasgow – also a fabulous city with history and a castle or two!”

COP26 will see world leaders spend two weeks in Glasgow to try and make arrangements and agreements for how best to improve the world’s carbon footprint.

Many prominent individuals are attending including President Biden of the United States and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada.