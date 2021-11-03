The former Scottish rugby internationalist revealed that teeing up on a course is a massive part of his life – although admits that his wife Diane “might say it is his life”.

The 59-year-old was brought up in Merchiston, Edinburgh with his three brothers and would often play rounds of golf with his siblings and parents.

During his time playing for the Scottish national team, Hastings earned 61 caps and was part of only the third Scottish team to win the Grand Slam in 1990.

However, after retiring from the sport in 1995 the Scot rediscovered his love for golf, and now claims his love for the sport exceeds that of his love for rugby.

Hastings spoke about his love for golf in this month’s Scottish Field magazine, saying: “My parents were both very good golfers, so the six of us used to go golfing.

“You can imagine the competitive nature amongst us all. Life was always very competitive.

“Whenever Wimbledon was on television we’d play tennis, or if it was athletics we’d go and run round the garden. There was never a dull moment in the Hastings household.

“As far as I’m concerned, my love for golf is probably greater than my love for rugby.

“It’s part of my life. My wife might say it is my life.”

Hastings has been a member of Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian for over 40 years.

He has also previously revealed that his ambition was to “have my name up in golden lettering on one of the club boards.”

The former British and Irish Lions captain described one of the “great nights” of his life as being on a boat in Hong Kong with Doddie Weir and Scots legend Billy Connolly.

He said: “If I was stuck in a lift, Billy Connolly would be a pretty cool person to be stuck with.

“I’m sure you’d get some wonderful stories from him.

“We were lucky enough to be in Hong Kong about three years ago and we were on a junk boat with Billy Connolly and Lady Pamela. Doddie Weir was there too.

“It was one of the great nights of our lives.”