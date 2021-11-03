HOW DO ENERGY COMPANIES MAKE THEIR MONEY?

Energy is passed down through numerous entities before it ever reaches you to use. The cost of the energy, in most of the stages, depends upon how much demand there is. The more energy that is being used, the higher the prices go. This is a basic rule of supply and demand, but the good thing is that there is fierce competition to get your hard-earned dollars. This, along with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), keeps the cost that is passed down to you lower than it would normally be.

Generators

The first stage of the process begins with the generators. They use fuel, wind, water, and solar mechanisms to create the energy that is turned into the power that we use. Coal is used to create 75% of the power used. Gas follows behind at 16%. Water is used for 5% of the energy made, and wind is 2%. The Australian Government states that coal is the number one material used for the creation of power. You can see that for yourself with the percentages that they have given.

Once the power is made it is sent to the grid through high voltage power lines. The grid itself cannot store the energy though. It is used to transport the power to the distributors that have purchased the power from them. Since the power cannot be stored in the power stations the amounts produced much match the amounts needed by the consumers. The AEMO is responsible for this.

The Generators will place a bid to the AEMO, stating how much energy they can produce throughout a twenty-four-hour period. The AEMO will then match that amount with the needs that each specific Distributor needs for the same period. In this way, energy is spread out evenly throughout the National Electricity Market (NEM) if the distributor is in that coverage areas, otherwise it is sent to one of the other transformers in the area that needs the power.

Distributors

The Distributors in the area bid against each other to get the rights to the power that is flowing through the grid. They state how much they need to supply the consumers within the given grid area. The distributor that has the highest bid for the amount needed from the generator will get the control of the set amount of power.

They collaborate with the retailer to ensure that the correct amount of power is spread out through the grids. This eliminates excess power that would go to waste if not used. The Distributors are the ones that are responsible for damaged poles or powerlines that move the power, through low voltage lines, from the grid to the customer.

Retailer

This is the business aspect of the power cycle that you are the most familiar with. When you call to set up service, or you go online to pay the bill, this is who you will deal with. They are responsible for connecting and disconnecting the consumer. When you compare electricity NSW, you will find the listings of retailers that are available in your area.

How They Earn Money

The basic energy cycle, as we discussed above, is how each of them make money. The Generator will produce a specific amount of power and sell it to the distributor that needs it. From there, the Distributor will sell the power, at a wholesale price, to the retailer that they have chosen to work with. From there, the energy is passed on to the consumers within the specific grids at a retail price. That price will fluctuate due to usage demands and the availability of the power.