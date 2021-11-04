Jo Burrows has bewildered social media users for her unique choice of cake that looks almost identical to a used litter tray.

The crafty baker, from Byker, Newcastle, created the “legendary cat litter tray cake” by using Rice Krispies as the base and crushing up Digestive biscuits for wood pellets.

She then melted Quality Street sweets to give the appearance of cat faeces.

Jo, who runs gift shop Wot Ma Like, finished the piece by serving up the cake in an actual plastic litter tray.

Jo shared images of her making the cake on Facebook last week where social media users have found the cake hilarious – yet not very appetising.

The original post read: “My legendary cat litter cake: Cut 12 mini Mars bars into little cubes put in a large pan.

“Add 140g cubed butter.

“Add 4 tablespoons of golden syrup, slowly melt-stirring all the time.

“Add 300g Rice Krispies and spread in the cat litter tray lined with greaseproof paper.

“Melt two bars of chocolate and spread over the top.

“Crush one packet of rich tea biscuits with a rolling pin and scatter over the melted chocolate.

“Warm chocolate sweets up over hot water then roll into shape with your hands. Voila!

“Score and cut into cubes for serving – lush!”

Dozens of viewers left comments about being impressed by the cake but not fancying eating it.

Maureen Onions said: “As much as I would eat anything and everything, I unfortunately couldn’t bring myself to eat this I’m afraid!”

Bebe Lloyd wrote: “Omg – no thank you. Far too realistic!”

Anna Hughes commented: “Thought that was cat s**t.”

Valerie Middleton added: “Clever, but awful!”

However, Laura Betts approved, writing: “I will have the one in the white dish!”

Speaking today, the brains behind the cake, Jo, revealed it’s not her first time baking the bizarre faeces confectionery.

She said: “I’ve actually been making that cake every Halloween for the last 12 years!

“I missed doing it a couple of times and I had my friends and family getting on at me!

“I originally made it because when we moved into our house, it wasn’t in great shape so we hosted a Halloween party, not really caring whether the house got ruined.

“So this cat litter cake sort of matched the theme of that party.

“I’ve always had people wondering how I make it so I decided to share the recipe the other day because it’s so easy!

“I made that one in the photos for my friend’s birthday, it was a black tie event so everyone was very smart, and then I pulled out that cat litter cake.

“You can imagine the reaction!”