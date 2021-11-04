‘Hedge funding’ to help ease Edinburgh’s traffic pollution

A NEW study is set to highlight the importance of hedgerows in protecting Edinburgh’s residents from rising levels of traffic pollution.

The study, which will be led Dr Luis Novo, Scotland’s Rural College Challenge Research Fellow, will compare the effectiveness of different hedge species as barriers to pollutants.

Hedges provide a ground-level barrier where traffic-related emissions are greater and more harmful to residents, pedestrians and children.

It is being kickstarted by a Small Research Grant of nearly £5,000 from the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE).

Professor Emerita Anne Anderson OBE FRSE, Chair of the RSE Research Awards Committee, Royal Society of Edinburgh, said:

