INCREDIBLE images show a pro-gamer beside a 6ft 5″ long pizza – that is the same height as him.

Luke Dutch challenged Pizza Hut in July to make him a pizza that was as tall as him if he was able to get 6,500 retweets of the request on Twitter.

The 20-year-old Twitch streamer quickly smashed through the target gaining over 15,000 likes for his screenshot of the conversation exchange with Pizza Hut.

Sticking to their deal, a Pizza Hut delivery driver arrived at Luke’s house on Tuesday with the impressive 6ft 5″ pizza.

Luke, from Liverpool, was delighted when he was handed over the huge meal which had to be placed inside a custom made pizza box.

Pizza Hut took photographs of each step they took to cook the pizza, from making the base to feeding it into the pizza oven.

Luke posted a hilarious photograph of him and his pizza laying side-by-side on the floor on Twitter on Tuesday, captioned: “The beauty of the internet”.

The post has gained over 21,000 likes and almost 600 retweets.

Dozens of impressed followers left comments after being impressed by Pizza Hut sticking to their end of the bargain.

@Beaney1872 said: “Hope there was plenty of garlic mayo dip for that bad boy.”

@Frankleachwhu wrote: “And not a piece of pineapple in sight. Good lad.”

@tigermac44 said: “Holy mother of God.”

@JedL2B commented: “Box doubles up as the coffin you’ll need after consuming it.”

And @Chivs105 added: “Will need to get the whole street in to help him finish it after he hammers down his fourth slice.”

The Liverpudlian live-streamed himself attempting to eat the pizza while gaming on his Twitch page shortly after.

The variety of toppings included pepperoni, mushroom and ham, beef and peppers.

By the end of Luke’s video there was at least half of the pizza still left.