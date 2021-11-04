Everyone finds taxes overwhelming and stressful, but it’s crucial to ensure you stay on top of them before the deadlines quickly approach. Remember, you can be required to pay a penalty if you fail to pay your business taxes or meet deadlines.

With just a few simple steps, managing your business tax will be a breeze.

What is Business Tax?

Simply, business tax, or corporation tax, is a compulsory monetary charge specific to profit-making business endeavours, including small businesses and corporations, that is administered by the government.

Businesses must pay tax on any profits made as part of regular business activity, and this contribution acts as revenue for the government, which is used for things such as programme funding.

There are a few different types of business taxes to remember, such as Capital Gains Tax, VAT, and Income Tax, and paying these taxes is dependent on several things, including your business type, structure, income, and more.

5 Ways to Better Manage your Business Tax

1. Hire a professional accountant

Taxes can be confusing, especially if you’re a novice entrepreneur and unaware of niche terms.

Hiring an accountant to help you track your expenses and income, manage taxes, and ensure everything is completed and filed correctly is a great investment and will save you time and money in the long run.

2. Establish your tax liability

It’s crucial to know exactly what taxes you have to pay, how to calculate your taxes, the amount of tax your business is required to pay, and when you must pay it.

Tax liability is the total sum of tax that you owe, and you must determine this amount in order to know how to file and later pay your taxes. Every tax liability sum is dependent on its business’s unique taxable activity, such as income, payroll, and sales, so you will need to file accordingly.

3. Record everything

The simplest way to better manage your business tax is to make sure you keep precise financial records consistently throughout the year to ensure your tax return is accurate, eliminating any possible issues or discrepancies.

4. Keep business and personal finances separate

It can be easy to mix up personal and business expenses, but it’s best to stay organised and separate them – creating a separate bank account for your business is a must.

5. Stay organised

Organisation is key to good management.

Be sure you have all of the correct information you need at your disposal, double-check all finances to avoid any mistakes or legal issues, keep papers and financial records properly stored and updated, and mark and schedule deadlines into your calendar.

Always be prepared for the unexpected.

Final thoughts

Managing your taxes is all about being organised, having a strong understanding of government taxes, and making sure you stay on top of things. There’s no secret formula to better manage your taxes, but implementing small and simple steps is the best way to see positive changes.