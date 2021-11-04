Is there anything more enjoyable than seeing you have a 200% casino bonus? Yes! When you win real cash with that bonus.

The online casino industry is one of the most competitive online markets, ideal for players who want to maximize their bonuses and promotions.

If you have never claimed a casino bonus, then you might have a lot of questions. Like, why is the money ‘free’? Can you cash out what you win on the bonus cash? And why you should take advantage of casino bonuses.

There are many promotions available with online casino providers, from free spins no deposit bonuses to free weekly bonus games for new players! Something for everyone.

Fast-entry

Casino bonuses mean that people who want to play games as fast as possible can do so.

Welcome bonuses and promotions offer a little bit of a buffer for people who are just learning to play – and they usually become available straight away.

The bonuses and promo cash allows you to test out multiple different games with a much larger budget – and with less risk to your own money. The fast entry is a bonus to you and the casino, you get to play and they get a new player.

Bonuses and promotions are usually available straight away for new players when signing up.

Game variety

Unless the bonus is tied explicitly to a single game, like one that offers free spins or extra tickets on the bingo – you have a lot of variety.

And, even when they are tied to specific games, you are free to play with your cash as you please.

Great Rewards

If you have ever played a game and felt like all of the hours and dedication spent wasn’t worth it or that there was little to no return – casino bonuses aren’t the same.

Casino bonuses are one of the best ways to reward both new players and loyal players. They offer a cash or ‘free game’ incentive.

There aren’t just new player bonuses either there is a range of fun bonuses to be had

Reload bonuses that add extra money when you top up the account.

Free spins.

Free games after a set amount of deposit.

VIP rooms.

Extra deposit match promotions.

Adds to the experience.

In general, when people head to a casino, they are looking for that VIP luxury treatment. After all, they are bright, lively, and exciting places.

So how can that be replicated online? But giving away big bonuses that allow players to enjoy more of what they love.

A taste of what’s to come

The opening offers for a casino can go some way to demonstrate what it will be like to be a member.

New casinos will often offer good bonuses, but there might be more catches in the T&Cs than bigger casinos.

The more prominent, more established names often rely on their status to entice plenty of new players to the gaming tables – and offer a great bonus too.

If you sign up to a new casino that has a ‘too good to be true’ bonus, only to find that any winnings to 20x that amount are locked – that’s not fun at all!

By using promotions, players can trial out a site and the games before depositing a bigger sum of money.

Lose less

If you are new to casino games, gambling, and betting, this is a great thing. Although you might find you have beginner’s luck, that might quickly wear off.

Welcome bonuses are one of the best ways to learn a game, and not be worried that you will lose a lot of cash.

The higher your deposit, the higher the bonus cash tends to be, so you can double or triple your playing money if you have a 100% or 200% match.

When players are playing with cash that they haven’t had to spend (since it is the bonus), they are less likely to overthink a play. This aggressive playstyle can often be beneficial for learning (and winning) games like poker.

Another way you are likely to lose less is because when you have more to play with, you tend to make bigger bets. Those bigger bets could lead to bigger wins.

Free spins

Many players, especially those who prefer to play slots, would rather skip the bonus cash and enjoy some free spins.

Free spins offer slot lovers the opportunity to spend nothing while playing a game they enjoy. Sometimes free spins will be provided for newly introduced games or old favorites.

It is not uncommon to see free spins provided as a welcome package to many different casinos.

The best time to cash in on free spins is when new games are released. While the casino is promoting new themes and offers, pick up the free spins and deposit bonuses.

The best way to be notified of the promotions and bonuses is to sign up for their newsletters.

What do you need to know about casino bonuses?

One of the critical things you need to know is what the wagering requirements are on your bonus. A wagering requirement is the amount of times you have to wager cash to qualify to withdraw winnings you won while playing in the bonus cash.

The wagering requirement will be different for each casino, so be sure to read the fine print.

If you are signing up due to a new game release, you might find that some of the spins or bonus cash need to be used during the release promotion. This might mean you only have a few days to use up the bonus cash.

In some cases, you might have several months to use your deposit.

In general, the bonus cash is a great way to enjoy the games you love with less risk and more reward.