ACMA’s Plans to Block Some More Gambling Websites in the Australian Market

The global attempts to block unlicensed and unregistered online gambling sites aren’t about to stop. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is pretty determined in their intention to clear up the Australian gambling environment from suspicious elements. As a result, the ACMA has recently blocked five unauthorized websites that tried to approach the Australian market.

Why the ACMA decided to take action now? It seems that the number of complaints from the public became overwhelming. So, an investigation into the activities of all five resources needed to be taken immediately.

The ACMA’s responsibilities were expanded under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. This very fact allowed it to block almost 300 black market sites last year. As a result, the amount of blocked sited decreased by 5%, which gave more space to such resources as Online Casino Aussie and 7bit Casino legal in Australia. Nevertheless, problem gambling remains one of the major concerns in Australia.

Websites Breached the Interactive Gambling Act of 2001

ACMA’s research demonstrated that the five blocked online casinos (Juicy Stakes, Koala Royal, National Casino, Jackpot Jill, and Grand Rush) were involved in direct violation of the Interactive Gambling Act of 2001. The ACMA released an announcement with the explanation of website blockage. They did it to warn the public about illegal gambling activities and their negative consequences.

What kind of risks are you up to? The affiliate websites connected to illegal gambling services pay commissions to these operators for getting traffic to their websites. Illegal online gambling services usually have no license for safe legit online casinos in Australia. This means that they have no right to get involved in commercial activities. This is why the ACMA often gets consumer complaints saying that they didn’t get their bonuses and that pressure strategies often target at-risk gamblers.

According to the ACMA, even if players come across a service that turns out to be legitimate, it is not very likely for it to have customer protection policies. Thus, Australian players that use gambling platforms that are illegal will most likely have to deal with financial losses.

Unregistered international resources that are approaching the Australian market happen to be a growing threat. Unfortunately, this blockage is one of the latest efforts by the ACMA to protect Australians. In August, the organization requested that internet service providers block affiliate resources that are trying to promote online gambling in any way. The campaign was initiated in 2019. Since then, almost 300 websites have been blocked on the territory of Australia.

Online Scams Threatening the Gambling World

In an international arena, online scams are responsible for more than $100 billion in both private and company losses. Administrative bodies such as the ACMA aim to block these sites and make sure that the players are safe. By keeping players secure during their search for online casino games is more important than ever. According to the official statistical data, the pandemic encouraged 67% growth of online gambling.

This trend is about to carry on due to the growing popularity of online gambling which is about to get even higher by 2023. Such resources as AussieOnlineCasino will boost their revenues considerably. The gambling industry itself is about to get richer. By 2025, its annual profit is about to reach $100 billion. For now, we can only watch it happening in front of our eyes.