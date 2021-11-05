Here’s Why Consolidating Back-Office Operations Should Be Your Next Step

The first experiences that new insurance customers have with a carrier is typically through the carrier’s agents. Indeed, insurance agents can be thought of as the “public face” of the company, and they are instrumental to bringing fresh revenue into the business’s coffers. But by no means are these front-facing staff the only important stakeholders in the overall insurance experience. The everyday operational tasks that the company needs done—like preparation of contracts, product development, and claims management—are spearheaded by the unsung heroes in the back office.

As with businesses in other industries, the back office of an insurance company is composed of personnel who don’t do client-facing work. In the context of an insurance organization, back-office work typically involves the contributions of the administration, actuarial, support, IT, accounting, and compliance teams among others.

There’s a significant burden on these teams to perform with greater consistency and coordination now that the insurance sector is getting increasingly competitive. And that’s why it’s high time for your own business to consolidate its back office using new health insurance technology and new operations systems. Doing this for your back office may prove to be significantly rewarding to the rest of your business—here’s why.

Your Back Office Has a Huge Role to Play in Your Digital Transformation

Though your digital transformation may seem to be long overdue, it won’t be easy on your staff. Your back office personnel, in particular, will have to deal with most of the growing pains involved in your modernization efforts. There’s going to be a lot of pressure on them to maneuver functions like policy administration from a new platform and using new protocols. They’ll also have to get used to working with more sophisticated automation and calculation technologies.

But if your back office personnel become empowered by your digital transformation, the rest of your organization will follow suit. You can make life easier for them in a fast-paced and digitalized business environment by investing in an up-to-the-minute solution that consolidates insurance data and insurance-related processes using one single source of truth.

Your Back Office is in Charge of Business-Critical Insurance Operations

Your toolkit for delivering the best possible insurance experiences to your customers may change, but your back office’s core duties won’t. Back office personnel will still be in charge of business-critical operations like developing health insurance products, underwriting, and billing customers for their premiums. They’ll also be on top of rather complex decisions such as whether to reconceptualize your enrollment process, when to roll out new insurance products, and when to implement new pricing schemes.

Your back office will need to work with agility and efficiency in order to successfully operationalize any big changes to your business. Consolidating their workflow and their work environment will allow them to perform in sync with each other and clear these tasks without too many impediments.

Your Back Office’s Performance Will Save the Company a Lot of Money

The conventional belief about most back offices, including those in insurance organizations, is that they don’t actively generate revenue for the company. All the same, insurers must realize how much value their back offices add to the business just by being able to save money.

Consolidating your back office may be the right solution if you want to improve your company’s finances. Your back office personnel will be able to achieve greater business efficiency once unnecessary silos and redundancies are removed from the operations workflow. In the long run, you will bleed less cash from human error or from overhead costs like overtime. Once your back office is conditioned to work smarter, your company savings will see a definite uptick.

Your Back Office Will Provide Major Contributions to Your Customer Satisfaction

Lastly, even if their roles don’t involve facing customers, your back office personnel are still responsible for a large part of overall client satisfaction with the company. Their contributions will go a long way in making your customers’ insurance experiences more streamlined and frictionless in nature.

Your customers’ ideal insurance experiences are the ones that don’t feel disjointed or inconsistent. They should be able to expect a smooth flow and seamless transitions from one step of the insurance process to another, e.g. from their enrollment to their bills payment. They should also be able to trust your insurance system with handling more complex situations, like adjusting their policies to their current life stages or resolving outstanding insurance claims. If your staff has the right toolkit and the right operations approach to keeping your customers happy, you’ll be rewarded with customers’ loyalty to your whole organization.

Conclusion

Excellent work from the back end may seem invisible, but it is nonetheless absolutely crucial to the success of an insurance organization. With that in mind, consider the improvement of your back office operations as the next big step to take. Strengthen your back office’s foundation for fulfilling your business’s operational goals and, overall, working with your clients for better member outcomes.