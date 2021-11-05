How to Renew a U.K. Passport from Overseas

A passport is the most potent document for your identification, and it needs to be renewed after ten years. According to the 2021 ranking in Henley Passport Index (passport global reach), a U.K passport can reach 185 destinations without a visa. You can renew your passport nine months before the expiry date. The British Home Office also recommends renewing your passport before the actual expiry date to save yourself from any headache. The U.K. passport renewal process is lengthy, and it may affect your trip.

How You Can Apply for Passport Renewal from Overseas

When applying for the passport renewal from overseas, you have to access the U.K. government website. You will be asked some questions and provided forms to Her Majesty’s Passport Office in the U.K. The renewal process is entirely handled in the U.K., so the waiting time can be proved lengthy. If you are failed to provide the requirements correctly, the turnaround time will be extended.

Application and Fee

You can apply two different methods, i.e. online and via mail. If you choose to apply from the mail, you should select the trusted post office. The fee is different for both of the application methods.

Requirements

When you are applying for the passport renewal from overseas, you have to fulfil the following requirements.

The old passport is required when you are applying for renewal. Without the recent passport (valid or expired), the application is not acceptable. The passport should not be damaged and should be attached to the application.

With the application and old passport, you have to attach your current passport photo. The photo must be 2×2 inches and colourful with white background. Remember, any headwear and glasses are not allowed. The photo must be taken with formal expressions.

Sometimes you have to provide other documents like your driving license, work card or your other passport (if any).

Use of Expedited Services

When using expedited services, a person has to pay an extra fee to faster the renewal process. But the expedited services are no longer available for U.K. applicants living outside the U.K.

What is Emergency Travel Document (ETD), and How You can benefit from it?

If your passport is expired and you have to travel in an emergency, you can apply for ETD. When you have the ETD, you can travel to five different countries mentioned in the document. You can apply for the ETD online, but there are specific criteria for applying,

You have to be a British national

you are living overseas

your passport has recently been expired

you don’t have enough time to get your passport to renew

you have a valid reason for the emergency travel

Conclusion

If you live overseas and your U.K. passport is expired, you don’t need to worry because the U.K. passport renewal can be done online and via mail. You need to fulfil specific requirements to get a new passport. If you have any questions regarding the renewal process, feel free to ask in the comment section.