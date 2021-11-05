The Ultimate Guide to British Passport Renewal from Abroad

British citizens who need to renew their passport while abroad must submit an overseas British passport application. You can begin the British passport renewal process online. After answering a few questions, you will receive the forms completed and returned to Her Majesty’s Passport Office in the UK. When applying for a passport from abroad, the process is the same.

The application process is done in the UK that why the turnaround time is lengthy. It may take four to twelve weeks if there are no errors in your application. For expedited processing of renewal, there is no option available.

The Emergency Travel Document (ETD) option is available for British citizens who want to travel abroad for valid emergency reasons.

Requirements for British Passport Renewal

To renew your British passport from abroad, you need to fulfil the following requirements.

1. Recently Expired Passport

Your recently valid expired passport is required for applying. Your application will be incomplete without sending the expired passport with it.

2. Complete Application

Complete the online application form. Mention the correct address where you want to receive your new passport.

3. Other Necessary Documents

If you have more than one passport, you must attach a full-colour copy of the passport. And if you are using expediters’ services, then an authorization letter will be required. You can download and sign the authorization letter. Moreover, you have to attach evidence of your travel. The evidence can be a meeting letter from your company with the date and time or something like that.

4. Passport Sized Photo

The application requires you two fresh passport photos. The photos that do not meet the IPS standard are the main reason for delaying the process. The photos must be clear with formal expressions and with glasses removed.

How You Can Renew Your British Passport Urgently?

The passport renewal may take more than four to twelve weeks which may not suit everyone if you are abroad and want to get home urgently. And your passport is expired, you can apply for the ETD. You have to fulfil the following criteria if you want to apply for the ETD.

You have British nationality You are outside the UK You have your passport which is recently expire You have a valid emergency and don’t have time to renew your passport A valid document of emergency is also required.

With the Emergency Travel Document, you can travel to limited destinations written on the document. You can travel to five different countries with this document. At the end of your trip, you can come back to the US.

Conclusion

Living abroad, you can do your British passport renewal online. You have to fulfil the application form completely. The required documents are needed to attach with the application form. The turnaround time for the passport renewal is lengthy, and if you do not fulfil the requirements, it will further delay. Here we have discussed what you need to have to get your British passport to renew.