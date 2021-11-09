Do homes still need printers today?

Not as many households have printers now as they did in the past, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely unnecessary. If you’ve been debating whether or not you should get a printer, then this blog will give you some much-needed advice. It will really help you to think about what you might need your printer for and whether it’s worth the initial investment. You might be surprised at the number of things your printer can help you to do more smoothly than before. The internet is a wonderful thing, but not all of our lives have moved completely into the digital sphere.

Save money

Printers can actually help you save money, especially when you’re buying the cheapest hp 301 ink cartridge you can find to keep it up and running. Costs quickly add up if you have to visit your local library every time you need to print something. A sheet here and there along with petrol for the journey means you could be shelling out much more than you want to. If you are buying your own printer, choose an eco-friendly model that doesn’t use too much energy and fill it with economical recycled paper.

Get organised

Nothing beats printing out plane tickets ahead of time, even if you do have an app with all your flight information on. Nobody wants to miss their holiday because their phone battery died, or worse, got stolen. Having a printer at home means it’s easy to organise your life and have backup copies of all the important things you need. You’ll also be able to print off maps in case your sat nav just doesn’t make sense, as well as to-do lists.

Don’t get caught out

If you’re relying on a library for all your printing needs then you won’t have access to a printer at all times. Have you ever ordered a parcel and found out you need to print out a returns label to send some of the contents back? It’s probably something that you keep putting off, so if it’s the night before the deadline for shipping it off, you’re going to be in trouble. Having a printer means you can avoid sticky situations like this even if you don’t use it on a weekly basis.

Enjoy convenience

Nobody likes to leave their house on a rainy day to print something off. Your printer will always be waiting for you in your home office, so there’s no need to run out just for that. What’s more, you’ll have better control over the type of ink and paper you use. Maybe you want to print out some family photos. This is no problem to do at home, but you might need to send files off to a specialist if you don’t have a printer. Most local printers only offer a basic service and premium photo shops can cost a lot of money.

Printers are undoubtedly useful even in the modern age. So if you have space for one at home, why not take the plunge?