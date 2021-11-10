One of Edinburgh’s most desirable developments welcomes its first buyers

Previously living in Linlithgow, Allison and Alastair Rae snapped up the four-bedroom Cairn at CALA Homes (East)’s Oakbank development in Winchburgh, settling in with their two children, Grace (13) and James (10).

Looking for more space and a new build, their dream became a reality with new builds in Winchburgh ticking all the boxes for its desirable location and distance to family and friends.

Allison, a Primary school teacher said: “We always wanted a new build however we didn’t think it was in reach. When we realised that the housing market in Linlithgow was thriving, we thought it would be a good time to sell our home and make the move.

“Our previous home was in Linlithgow where Alastair has lived most of his life. I’m from Glasgow so Winchburgh was an ideal location for a move to a new-build home that was still close to family and friends.

“We loved that it’s semi-rural as it’s got access to all these beautiful outdoor spaces while benefiting from transport links and connections to Edinburgh, Linlithgow and Glasgow.

“We felt it would be an exciting time to be in Winchburgh as there’s lots of future facilities planned which made this development attractive to us all as a family.”

The Cairn, the house purchased by Allison and Alastair, features an open plan kitchen and living area, a separate formal lounge, bedrooms with stunning en-suites and excellent garden and patio space.

“Normally in a 4 bed you have to compromise with one of the rooms but not in the Cairn. We found there was plenty of room in the 4th bedroom to combine a home office and a double bed guest room.

“The garden size surprised us too at how big it was, I definitely think that people have a belief that new builds always have small garden spaces but it’s a great size.”

The new and sought after Oakbank development offers a stunning collection of high-spec four and five bedroom detached and semi-detached homes.

Allison said: “We know CALA Homes has a reputation for high quality and our expectations have honestly been surpassed.

“The sales team were just amazing from start to finish. The sale of our previous home fell through twice which was pretty stressful but the CALA team were very supportive and informative throughout the whole process.”

The development is within easy reach of both Edinburgh City Centre and Linlithgow with a wide range of expansion work ongoing in Winchburgh.

Winchburgh is undergoing an innovative masterplan to improve transport links, a new town centre and develop a brand-new Primary and Secondary school.

