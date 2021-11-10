A PUB has a two week waiting list for dogs looking to try out their new menu for canines and enjoy a “Bark Brew”.

The Fishpool Inn in Northwich, Cheshire, is in high demand from dog owners who are looking to book their pets a table to try out their unique “Doggy Menu”.

The pub offers an amazing selection for four legged friends, with the £2.50 beef roast dinner being the favourite among hungry hounds.

The menu also offers “Doggy Tapas” for just £2.50-per-pot so dogs can indulge in doggie sausages, cheese biscuits and roast dinner all at once.

Other options include drumsticks, sausages, vegetables or fish and chips with dog food and fish fries and peas, each for just £4.95.

The menu is advertised as “Sir Woofchester’s” with each meal also boasted to be made from all natural ingredients.

The pub is now set to get even busier after more social media users found out about the pub from one of the pub’s customers last week.

Jay Hynd posted images of his visit on Twitter on Sunday, writing: “In a pub that has a doggy menu.”

The post has now collected over 1,200 likes and dozens of comments from dog owners who were now keen to make a booking.

@Jencaine82 said: “I’m following them now. They’re on the must visit list with Looee.”

@yasminamagdy_ wrote: “This is so cute!”

@markmur83857078 commented: “Human food is good there as well. My daughter’s dog Hercules woofed his down in no time!”

@LaurenJones407 replied: “Love The Fishpool. Great place to stop off after a walk in Delamere.”

Speaking today, general manager of the Inn, Michael Roberts, 29, said: “It’s very popular with dog owners.

“We sell out weekly.

“We’re usually booked up a week in advance and for a weekend you need to book two weeks in advance.

“We have one area with ten tables that seat the dogs.

“Beef dinner is the favourite across the board.

“We have quite a wide range of dogs that visit. They can get a bit loud at times but in general they’re fine, we’ve never had any problems.

“I’ve been here quite a while so I’m used to it, I enjoy it myself.

“The dog’s meals go out with the owner’s drinks. It’s all pre-made and stays ready to serve behind the bar.”