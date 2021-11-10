What Business Insurance Costs look Like In New Jersey

Operating a business in New Jersey, just like anywhere, means finding ways to maximize profits and minimizing investments. One of the ways some companies try to cut costs is with their insurance. In most cases, this is not a good move. While you may never have to use the insurance you buy, it’s worth it to be protected should the unthinkable happen.

The right insurance gives you the peace of mind that your business, your employees, and your clients will be safe if something bad happens. You can rest your head at night knowing that for certain events, you will have compensation to continue running your business or making sure that people have their medical bills covered, for example. In fact, in New Jersey, much like every other state, there are insurance requirements if you wish to run a legitimate and licensed business in the state.

Workers’ Compensation Insurance

When it comes to New Jersey business insurance coverage, workers’ compensation insurance is the only coverage that’s required for all businesses regardless of size and type. You simply cannot operate as a legitimate business without it. It provides protection for yourself and for employees if they get injured or sick while at work.

For example, let’s say that someone at your place of work has mopped up a mess on the floor. However, they forget to put a wet floor sign in place. Someone else then walks by and slips, and suffers a broken arm and a head injury. Because of this, they cannot work and have to go through rehabilitation to get better. During this time, they will have lost out on wages because of not working, and they will have medical bills and costs related to rehabilitation. This all occurred because they were working for you.

What workers’ compensation does is make it possible for the injured worker to have a source of income while recovering. It will also help pay for their medical bills and any other costs that they incur as a result of their injuries. It is mandatory in New Jersey because workers have the right to a safe workplace, and if they are injured, they have the right to compensation for it.

There is a scale for the cost of workers’ compensation coverage in New Jersey. If you have workers that do fairly low-risk jobs, you can expect to pay approximately 27 cents for every $100 that you pay them. If you have very high-risk employees, it can be as high as $19.72 per $100 of pay.

Commercial Automobile Insurance

The only other type of business insurance required in New Jersey applies only to those businesses that have vehicles. These businesses are required to have commercial auto insurance that covers every vehicle in the fleet. Your coverage must provide at least $5000 in protection for property damage, $30,000 per accident, and $15,000 for any injured and uninsured motorists. It’s generally recommended to get coverage beyond these levels, however.

Commercial auto insurance will protect your vehicles, and it will protect you and your business as well. Your personal auto insurance policy will not include commercial vehicles, so if you get in an accident you will not be protected.

As with a personal auto insurance policy, how much you pay will depend on how many vehicles you have and what type they are. In general you can expect to pay anywhere between $600 and $2400 a year.

General Liability Insurance

Liability insurance is not required by the state of New Jersey, but it is highly recommended that you get it. It will protect you from any claims that are made against your business. This could be for an injury suffered on your premises, reputational harm, or property damage that you, an employee, or an unsafe condition has caused.

You might not think you will need it because you run a very safe business and you take care with your words. However nobody is perfect, and accidents do happen. In fact, if you run a business there is a very high chance that you will be involved in litigation at some point or another. Going through a lawsuit can be devastating to a business, as legal costs can pile up over time. Plus, at the end of it all you may need to pay a reward to the claimant. General liability can protect you from all of those costs.

While there are minimum business insurance requirements in New Jersey, it’s never a good idea to be covered with only the minimum. Investing in insurance protects your business, yourself, your staff, and your clients. Without it, you might find that your business can’t survive after having to deal with the incredible costs of lawsuits and other risks. Make sure that your business is completely protected so that you can rest your head at night knowing you are covered.