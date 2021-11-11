Dos and Don’ts Before and After Brazilian Sugaring Treatment

Hair removal procedures aren’t really something most women look forward to mainly owing to the pain involved yet they cannot be avoided. The task appears to be all the more difficult when it comes to getting rid of hair from the sensitive areas. One must go prepared and take care of a few things to guard the skin in such a case. In this article, we have shared the dos and don’ts one must follow before and after Brazilian sugaring wax. Read on to find out!

Pre-Sugaring Tips

Here are a few pre-sugaring tips to help you navigate swiftly through the procedure:

Exfoliate

Exfoliating the skin a night before the treatment helps pull the hair with ease. We suggest you use a mild scrub to exfoliate your skin because you are dealing with a sensitive area.

Take a Hot Shower

It is suggested to take a hot shower before the treatment. It makes the skin better prepared for the procedure.

Keep Acidity Level in Check

Avoid alcohol consumption and limit your caffeine intake on the day of the treatment. This is because they raise the acidity level in the body making the skin more receptive to pain.

Take a Pain Killer

Brazilian sugaring treatment can be quite painful. If you find it hard to bear as much pain or are going for the treatment for the first time, it is a good idea to take an aspirin about half an hour before the treatment. This should lower the pain and help you sit through.

Post-Sugaring Care

Here is a look at a few things that need to be taken care of post-sugaring:

Take a Cold Shower

Sugaring paste does not leave the skin sticky. The residues of the water soluble paste come off easily with a quick cold shower. Alternatively, you may use a damp cloth to clean the treated part.

Do Not Exfoliate

Exfoliation post-sugaring is a big no. You must refrain from it for at least 24-48 hours after undergoing the treatment as the skin turns soft and extremely sensitive and scrubbing may cause redness or bruises.

Avoid synthetic clothes

Figure-hugging synthetic clothes must strictly be avoided for a day or two after the procedure as they may cause rashes. It is best to wear soft cotton clothes to stay comfortable and guard your skin.

Avoid Extensive Work-out

Extensive workout causes sweating that in turn leads to irritation and redness on the post sugaring skin. It is thus suggested not to head to the gym a day or two after the procedure. Also, do not indulge in any other sport/activity that causes sweating.

Avoid Steam and Sauna Bath

Steam and sauna bath is also a big no after the treatment. You should not go for it for at least 24-48 hours after sugaring.

No Deodorant/ Scent

Just let the treated skin breathe for at least two days. Do not apply any deodorant, scents or chemical based lotions on that part.

All the tips shared above are quite easy to follow but they can make a huge difference. Follow them for a smooth experience.