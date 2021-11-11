Drink-driver caught with at least five opened beer cans in van

A DRINK-DRIVER who was caught more than three times over the limit was found with at least five opened beer cans in his van door compartment.

Police officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit caught the driver in Cambridge in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The van driver had already been disqualified for the same offence and was found to have 125 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Being more than three times over the legal limit of 35 milligrams, the dangerous driver struggled to walk or even stand when speaking to police.

An image shows the inside of the driver’s door which has been filled with an array of open and seemingly empty alcoholic beverages.

Three Fosters cans were tucked into the driver’s side door compartment whilst another was placed in another compartment in the dash.

A red and white Budweiser can was also found in the drinks compartment above.

Another image shows the breathalyser with a bright red light flashing signifying that the driver has failed.

On the screen the word “Fail” is in large lettering in the middle of the screen above the results which read: “125?g/100 ml (BrAC)”.

BCH Road Policing Unit shared the images to Twitter yesterday, writing: “In Cambridge.

“The driver of this van needed some help walking and even standing.

“Not difficult to see why when he blew more than three times the limit.

“Fortunately we were able to help him into the back of a police van.

“He’s also disqualified for the same offence!”

The post has now collected hundreds of likes with dozens of comments from users who were mixed in their responses.

@orrissrita said: “I think this person has a chronic problem going off the number of cans there. Perhaps a detox admission may help.”

@CllrChrisHarper wrote: “The penalties are not hard enough for some, they just don’t care about the risk they pose to others.”

@HollandAnthonyh commented: “Alcoholism is an illness. It makes you selfish. Whatever his sentence, get him to a rehab to dry out. Then get him to AA.

“He will die as others may die at his hands. Nobody knows the circumstances, he may even live in the car. He’s broken the law and deserves punishment, and help.”

@JBayly3 added: “I cannot believe what I am seeing.”