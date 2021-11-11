Home Flipping Profit Margins Drop to a 10-Year Low

Despite what TV shows about flipping houses have shown us, it is not an easy task at all, and it’s getting more difficult. Due to high prices, low supply, and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, house flipping has become more challenging, which may explain why the profit margins are dropping.

House flipping consists of buying, remodeling, and reselling a home in a year and the profits rely on the state of the housing market and the cost of the flip. This process comes with a long list of obstacles, but even so, almost 80,000 single-family homes and condos were successfully flipped during the second quarter of 2021, which is around 5% of the total home sales.

That volume is lower than it has been in ten years, but at the same time, it’s the first time it has increased in the home flipping market in over a year. However, the profits are dropping. The gross profit on a standard home flip reached $67,000 in the second quarter and the value of homes rose. However, the return on investment has decreased.

In the second quarter, ROI was only 33.5% and it used to be 37% in the quarter before. Not to mention that the second quarter of 2020 saw a 40% ROI. What this means is that investors haven’t seen such low returns since 2011, which means investors must adjust their perspective on these kinds of deals.

Now, we’re not saying that flipping houses have suddenly become a bad idea. Making a 33.5% profit on this short-term investment is not too shabby even after holding expenses and renovation. However, home flipping is certainly not for everyone and there are many factors you need to consider before you decide to jump on the bandwagon.

If you are still considering the idea of home flipping, it’s important to understand that the profit margin we mentioned above doesn’t account for any renovations or any other expenses related to putting the property on the market. The data only focuses on the difference between the purchase price and the sale price of the property.

That means that budgeting is vital and one of the very first things you must consider is the purchase price of the property. Investors will attempt to increase profit margins by offering well below the price of the listing. However, this strategy won’t work in this market.

Why? Because it’s a seller’s market and there’s also a nationwide inventory shortage. When the inventory is low, the process tends to go up pretty fast because the competition is very high. That means investors may have to offer more if they want to remain competitive. But once investors secure a property and prepare it for sale, they’ll be able to sell fast and gain a good profit.