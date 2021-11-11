Long live vinyl: how records have survived the pandemic

Vinyl was huge around 50 years ago and enjoyed almost three decades of being the dominant form of physical media that people used to listen to music. With cassettes, CDs and eventually streaming services taking over, it seemed like vinyl had become obsolete. But there’s been a stunning revival over the last decade. Below, we explore this comeback and how records survived the pandemic.

Recent revival

Momentum has been building with vinyl for over a decade now, and it’s showing few signs of slowing down. In the US, LPs enjoyed a 46 per cent sales increase from 2019 to 2020: 27.5 million LPs were sold – and unimaginable total compared to levels before the revival. Naturally, this is dwarfed by streaming services when you consider total music consumption. But in terms of physical media, vinyl is becoming an important medium once more. This is particularly clear in the UK: in 2020 vinyl sales reached their highest total in 30 years, while CD sales fell by a third in the same period.

Production and distribution

There’s a lot going on in the process of creating a vinyl record. Once the track is recorded it’ll be saved as a file specially designed for vinyl. The vinyl record will then be pressed from this file. Copies will be created at a pressing plant before the disk is packed up and sent to various distributers for shipping – from physical shops to online outlets. With many different steps, types of expertise and retailers required, it’s a process that can easily slow down with the problems the pandemic posed.

New technology

As vinyl becomes widely adopted once more, there’ll likely be additional benefits too. Tech companies will scramble to make the vinyl experience as smooth as possible with the customer base growing. DJs will find technology allowing them to easily use vinyl on turntables while still being connected to their mixer. Plus, more and more easy to use record players should hit the market for consumers.

Why the comeback?

This comeback can seem strange on the surface. Surprisingly, the majority of vinyl buyers are under 35 – this rules out the idea that older consumers are reviving the industry. Instead, it can be seen as a reaction to streaming. With these services you never actually own your favourite music. Vinyl offers you the chance to physically own rather than digitally borrow your music. Consumers are also drawn to the process of playing a record – there’s something therapeutic about putting a record on rather than clicking to play a song.

Vinyl is looking stronger than ever after surviving the pandemic. With sales up year on year, it seems like this trend is here to stay.