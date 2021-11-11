Scot captures stunning image of train hurtling over Forth Bridge at sunrise

A SCOT has captured an stunning image of a train hurtling over the Forth Bridge at sunrise while a plane soars through the sky in the background.

John Pow was stationed with his camera at a marina in South Queensferry, Edinburgh, last week when he managed to capture the incredible moment.

The 57-year-old from Kirkcaldy, Fife was blown away when he snapped the symmetrical shot of the ScotRail train passing through a cantilever on the bridge.

The gorgeous orange sky from the sun rising in the morning worked as a perfect backdrop for the famous red bridge.

Above the last carriage on the right of the photo, an aeroplane can be seen soaring through the sky.

Retired police officer John shared his image on Twitter on Tuesday, with the caption: “A train crossing the Forth Bridge at sunrise photographed in the middle of a cantilever for symmetry.

“The dot above the right hand end is a plane taking off from @EDI_Airport.”

The image has proved a hit online with over 1,000 likes and 100 retweets.

Dozens of users have descended on the comment section to praise John for his impressive snap.

Bill Burbridge said: “That is a brilliant pic. Symmetry is amazing.”

Debbie Jamieson wrote: “What an amazing photo!”

Simon Lumsden commented: “Another cracker there, John. Thanks for sharing it.”

Fiona Beard added: “Fabulous picture!”

Speaking today, John said: “I take photographs at the bridges all the time, but I’d had this particular one in mind for quite a while.

“I do a lot of photography in my spare time – I took it up about five years ago after my retirement.

“I think I must’ve been there for about two hours in total, but I was waiting for that shot in particular for 30 minutes.

“I was standing at the end of the marina, and had a big 600mm lens on, zoomed right into the bridge.

“The thing with shots like that is you have to be so subtle with your movements – any quick movement at all and it can knock the whole thing off balance.

“So for me to manage to get that shot looking like that, I was really pleased.

“To get the train framed so well is great, and for the symmetry to be almost perfect is even better.”