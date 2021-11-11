A THIRSTY magpie has been filmed drinking a punter’s pint and refusing to share.

Richie Rose was enjoying a pint of Strongbow Dark Fruit outside a pub in Church Crookham, Hampshire on Saturday when he was rudely interrupted by the brazen bird.

The 24-year-old was shocked when he placed his glass down on the table and the magpie swooped in and marked its territory.

A bizarre video shows the magpie perched on the edge of the glass and dipping its long beak into the cider to quench its thirst.

At one point the bemused assistant pub manager tries to coax the bird away.

But the magpie is completely unphased by his efforts and refuses to budge before taking another sip of Strongbow.

Richie can be heard saying: “As if this is happening.

“Um, oi! Bro, what are you doing? He’s f*****g having a go.

“F**k off bruv!”

Richie shared the video to TikTok on Sunday, writing: “So this happened to me today.”

The post has now collected over 75,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

@Bethcook232 said: “Then the missus accuses you of buying a bird a drink…”

@One Day wrote: “He’s had a stressful week, leave him alone.”

@Milezreynolds commented: “Dark fruits is a bird’s drink.”

@Chassycharl replied: “It’s probably the spirit of an old local just popping in for a pint.”

Speaking today Richie said: “I’ve never seen anything like it before.

“I finished my shift and sat down to have my pint after work when a magpie jumped on the table.

“I said hello to it and it started tapping my pint glass.

“I told it to have a sip and all of a sudden it jumped on my glass and started to drink it.

“I was shocked that the magpie had a lot of courage to even approach me and then the audacity of it drinking my pint.

“I knew I had to film it because no one would ever believe me.”