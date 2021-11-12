Campervan firm paves the way for ethical tax conduct after renewing esteemed qualification

A CAMPERVAN conversion specialist is continuing to pave the way for others in its industry after achieving a reputable qualification recognizing ethical tax conduct for a second consecutive year.

The only automotive firm in its sector to have been awarded the Fair Tax Mark certification, Jerba Campervans has once again joined a growing movement of responsible businesses who are proud to ‘say what they pay with pride’ after having its accreditation renewed for 2021-2022.

The Fair Tax Mark certification scheme was launched in February 2014 and seeks to encourage and recognise organisations that pay the right amount of corporation tax, at the right time, and in the right place.

The North Berwick-based business became the first automotive company to achieve the accreditation, and remains the only firm within its sector to do so.

Simon Poole, Co-Founder of Jerba Campervans, said: “It is a tremendous feat to be recognised once again by the Fair Tax Mark for our efforts in declaring our tax and commitment to lead as an example for other automotive companies.

“We set upon the challenge of achieving this certification last year and succeeded, but maintaining these standards is just as hard, if not harder.

“To be recognised for a second consecutive year is fantastic and we hope our certification will raise the profile of good and honest tax practice.”

The Fair Tax Mark certification cements Jerba’s place as one of the UK’s most ethically-minded companies.

Last year the firm was awarded with a Good Business Charter accreditation, after demonstrating how its ethos applied throughout its business, from its commitment to work-life balance and paying the living wage, to its tax arrangements, supplier relationships and customer care.

According to Graham Drummond, Head of Communications, Fair Tax Foundation, the UK loses an estimated £7 billion in corporate tax revenue annually due to corporate profits being shifted to tax havens.

Graham, said: “Jerba Campervans was the first business in the automotive sector to achieve the Fair Tax Mark, the gold standard of responsible tax conduct.

“It’s brilliant to see them securing Fair Tax Mark accreditation for another year, sitting alongside their other ethical credentials, such as being 100% employee-owned.”

More than 70 businesses have now been certified by Fair Tax Mark, including national brands Timpson, Lush, and Richer Sounds and FTSE listed companies like SSE and Marshalls Plc, as well as family businesses, social enterprises and co-operatives.

The 100% employee-owned Jerba Campervans was launched in 2006 and specialises in converting and customising Volkswagen Transporter vans for those passionate about adventure and the outdoors.

Jerba is officially recognised by Volkswagen as a converter of their Transporter T6.1 model.

Offering five standard conversions of the base T6.1 Transporter van, the expert team of cabinetmakers and mechanics then build the vans by hand, customising each vehicle to the customers’ needs.

To find out more about Jerba Campervans, visit www.jerbacampervans.co.uk.