Alan Crossan snapped the Chief as he sat down to enjoy a glass of Scotland’s national drink at the famous Glaswegian pub, The Clutha last week.

The 66-year-old couldn’t believe his eyes when Chief Ninawa Inu Huni Kuin stopped by after his speech at COP26.

Alan, the owner of The Clutha and founder of the Clutha Trust charity, revealed the Chief seemed to enjoy the fizzy orange beverage.

He also admired the tree that grows through the Clutha’s roof which is based next to the River Clyde in Glasgow city centre.

The image shows the president of the Huni Kui People’s Federation of the Brazilian Amazon, Ninawa Inu Huni Kuin, sitting at a table in the bar.

He is wearing traditional garments, complete with an incredible ornate headdress.

A recognisable orange can of Irn-Bru sits on the table in front of him, whilst he holds a glass half full of the drink.

The picture shows him seemingly deep in conversation as he gazes at the drink in his hand.

Alan shared the image to Facebook last week with the caption: “Amazon Chief drinking Irn-Bru in the Clutha.”

The post has now collected hundreds of likes and shares from users in awe of the incredible image.

Peter McGowan said: “That’s amazing.”

Nicola Woods commented: “That’s awesome.”

Eddie Murray added: “That’s phenomenal!”

Frank Docherty joked: “Did he just walk in or did he have a reservation? Anyway, he is most welcome in Glasgow!”

Caledonia Ceilidh replied: “Beyond awesome, did he like our other national drink?”

Speaking today, Alan said: “It was really amazing to see. He dropped in after his speech at COP26.

“I think he’d heard about the tree that we have growing up through the roof of the bar and wanted to come and see it for himself.

“Whilst he was here though he decided he wanted to try out the national drink so he took a seat with a can for himself.

“From what I could tell he seemed to enjoy it, and I think he might even have had a bit of food as well!

“It was brilliant to see, honestly. I love seeing people of all walks of life coming in here – I think that’s what helps to attract people to Glasgow.

“We’ve had a fair few celebrities here over the years – people like Frank Sinatra and Billy Connolly – but I think he’s probably the furthest afield we’ve seen!”